Week 9 Overreaction: Texas A&M sits atop the SEC & Notre Dame boosts its resume | College Football Enquirer

Following Week 9, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde overreact to the outcomes of Texas A&M vs. LSU, Notre Dame vs. Navy and Colorado vs. UCF. They discuss the quick progression of this Texas A&M program in Mike Elko's first year and how it relates to Notre Dame's playoff hopes.

Additionally, on today's show, they discuss the Big 12, Big Ten and ACC championship races. They share the unexpected teams that have scraped their way into those conversations, including Colorado, SMU, Indiana and more.

(0:49) Texas A&M vs LSU

(15:07) Notre Dame vs Navy

(19:40) Colorado vs UCF

(33:30) Big Ten teams winning

(40:59) ACC title race

(50:07) Small Sample Heisman

(54:42) Say Something Nice

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts