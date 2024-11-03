Advertisement

Week 9 fantasy WR rankings: Best starts at wide receiver

steve gardner, usa today
·3 min read

The weekly shakeup among the wide receiver ranks continues, with the Baltimore Ravens acquiring Diontae Johnson from the Carolina Panthers. But the old stand-bys are still the top options this week as fantasy managers look to fill out their lineups.

ON BYE: Pittsburgh, San Francisco

Fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs and one point for receptions.

Rankings are compiled by Daniel Dobish, TheHuddle.com

After catching eight passes for 125 yards last week, Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin could be a scary-good addition to any Halloween-weekend fantasy lineup.
After catching eight passes for 125 yards last week, Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin could be a scary-good addition to any Halloween-weekend fantasy lineup.

Fantasy football Week 9 wide receiver rankings

(*-check status before kickoff)

Rank

Player

Team

Opp

1

Ja'Marr Chase

Cin.

vs. L.V.

2

CeeDee Lamb

Dal.

at Atl.

3

Justin Jefferson

Min.

vs. Ind.

4

Terry McLaurin

Was.

at N.Y.-G

5

Garrett Wilson

N.Y.-J

vs. Hou.

6

Drake London

Atl.

vs. Dal.

7

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Det.

at G.B.

8

Malik Nabers

N.Y.-G

vs. Was.

9

Jayden Reed

G.B.

vs. Det.

10

Puka Nacua

L.A.-R

at Sea.

11

Zay Flowers

Bal.

vs. Den.

12

Cooper Kupp

L.A.-R

at Sea.

13

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ari.

vs. Chi.

14

Darnell Mooney

Atl.

vs. Dal.

15

Tank Dell

Hou.

at N.Y.-J

16

*Allen Lazard

N.Y.-J

vs. Hou.

17

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Sea.

vs. L.A.-R

18

A.J. Brown

Phi.

vs. Jac.

19

*DK Metcalf

Sea.

vs. L.A.-R

20

Ladd McConkey

L.A.-C

at Cle.

21

DaVonta Smith

Phi.

vs. Jac.

22

Tyreek Hill

Mia.

at Buf.

23

Amari Cooper

Buf.

vs. Mia.

24

DJ Moore

Chi.

at Ari.

25

*Tee Higgins

Cin.

vs. L.V.

26

Jalen McMillan

T.B.

at K.C.

27

Courtland Sutton

Den.

at Bal.

28

Keon Coleman

Buf.

vs. Mia.

29

Rome Odunze

Chi.

at Ari.

30

Josh Downs

Ind.

at Min.

31

Khalil Shakir

Buf.

vs. Mia.

32

*Brian Thomas Jr.

Jac.

at Phi.

33

Jaylen Waddle

Mia.

at Buf.

34

Rashod Bateman

Bal.

vs. Den.

35

Wan'Dale Robinson

N.Y.-G

vs. Was.

36

Davante Adams

N.Y.-J

vs. Hou.

37

Michael Pittman Jr.

Ind.

at Min.

38

DeAndre Hopkins

K.C.

vs. T.B.

39

Jakobi Meyers

L.V.

at Cin.

40

Tyler Lockett

Sea.

vs. L.A.-R

41

Romeo Doubs

G.B.

vs. Det.

42

Calvin Ridley

Ten.

vs. N.E.

43

Chris Olave

N.O.

at Car.

44

Cedric Tillman

Cle.

vs. L.A.-C

45

Xavier Hutchinson

Hou.

at N.Y.-J

46

Parker Washington

Jac.

at Phi.

47

Xavier Worthy

K.C.

vs. T.B.

48

Michael Wilson

Ari.

vs. Chi.

49

Rakim Jarrett

T.B.

at K.C.

50

Jerry Jeudy

Cle.

vs. L.A.-C

51

Xavier Legette

Car.

vs. N.O.

52

DeMario Douglas

N.E.

at Ten.

53

Christian Watson

G.B.

vs. Det.

54

Elijah Moore

Cle.

vs. L.A.-C

55

Gabe Davis

Jac.

at Phi.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football: Week 9 WR rankings (2024)