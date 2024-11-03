Week 9 fantasy WR rankings: Best starts at wide receiver

The weekly shakeup among the wide receiver ranks continues, with the Baltimore Ravens acquiring Diontae Johnson from the Carolina Panthers. But the old stand-bys are still the top options this week as fantasy managers look to fill out their lineups.

ON BYE: Pittsburgh, San Francisco

Fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs and one point for receptions.

Rankings are compiled by Daniel Dobish, TheHuddle.com.

After catching eight passes for 125 yards last week, Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin could be a scary-good addition to any Halloween-weekend fantasy lineup.

Fantasy football Week 9 wide receiver rankings

(*-check status before kickoff)

Rank Player Team Opp 1 Ja'Marr Chase Cin. vs. L.V. 2 CeeDee Lamb Dal. at Atl. 3 Justin Jefferson Min. vs. Ind. 4 Terry McLaurin Was. at N.Y.-G 5 Garrett Wilson N.Y.-J vs. Hou. 6 Drake London Atl. vs. Dal. 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown Det. at G.B. 8 Malik Nabers N.Y.-G vs. Was. 9 Jayden Reed G.B. vs. Det. 10 Puka Nacua L.A.-R at Sea. 11 Zay Flowers Bal. vs. Den. 12 Cooper Kupp L.A.-R at Sea. 13 Marvin Harrison Jr. Ari. vs. Chi. 14 Darnell Mooney Atl. vs. Dal. 15 Tank Dell Hou. at N.Y.-J 16 *Allen Lazard N.Y.-J vs. Hou. 17 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Sea. vs. L.A.-R 18 A.J. Brown Phi. vs. Jac. 19 *DK Metcalf Sea. vs. L.A.-R 20 Ladd McConkey L.A.-C at Cle. 21 DaVonta Smith Phi. vs. Jac. 22 Tyreek Hill Mia. at Buf. 23 Amari Cooper Buf. vs. Mia. 24 DJ Moore Chi. at Ari. 25 *Tee Higgins Cin. vs. L.V. 26 Jalen McMillan T.B. at K.C. 27 Courtland Sutton Den. at Bal. 28 Keon Coleman Buf. vs. Mia. 29 Rome Odunze Chi. at Ari. 30 Josh Downs Ind. at Min. 31 Khalil Shakir Buf. vs. Mia. 32 *Brian Thomas Jr. Jac. at Phi. 33 Jaylen Waddle Mia. at Buf. 34 Rashod Bateman Bal. vs. Den. 35 Wan'Dale Robinson N.Y.-G vs. Was. 36 Davante Adams N.Y.-J vs. Hou. 37 Michael Pittman Jr. Ind. at Min. 38 DeAndre Hopkins K.C. vs. T.B. 39 Jakobi Meyers L.V. at Cin. 40 Tyler Lockett Sea. vs. L.A.-R 41 Romeo Doubs G.B. vs. Det. 42 Calvin Ridley Ten. vs. N.E. 43 Chris Olave N.O. at Car. 44 Cedric Tillman Cle. vs. L.A.-C 45 Xavier Hutchinson Hou. at N.Y.-J 46 Parker Washington Jac. at Phi. 47 Xavier Worthy K.C. vs. T.B. 48 Michael Wilson Ari. vs. Chi. 49 Rakim Jarrett T.B. at K.C. 50 Jerry Jeudy Cle. vs. L.A.-C 51 Xavier Legette Car. vs. N.O. 52 DeMario Douglas N.E. at Ten. 53 Christian Watson G.B. vs. Det. 54 Elijah Moore Cle. vs. L.A.-C 55 Gabe Davis Jac. at Phi.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football: Week 9 WR rankings (2024)