Week 9 fantasy WR rankings: Best starts at wide receiver
The weekly shakeup among the wide receiver ranks continues, with the Baltimore Ravens acquiring Diontae Johnson from the Carolina Panthers. But the old stand-bys are still the top options this week as fantasy managers look to fill out their lineups.
ON BYE: Pittsburgh, San Francisco
Fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs and one point for receptions.
Rankings are compiled by Daniel Dobish, TheHuddle.com.
Fantasy football Week 9 wide receiver rankings
(*-check status before kickoff)
Rank
Player
Team
Opp
1
Ja'Marr Chase
Cin.
vs. L.V.
2
CeeDee Lamb
Dal.
at Atl.
3
Justin Jefferson
Min.
vs. Ind.
4
Terry McLaurin
Was.
at N.Y.-G
5
Garrett Wilson
N.Y.-J
vs. Hou.
6
Drake London
Atl.
vs. Dal.
7
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Det.
at G.B.
8
Malik Nabers
N.Y.-G
vs. Was.
9
Jayden Reed
G.B.
vs. Det.
10
Puka Nacua
L.A.-R
at Sea.
11
Zay Flowers
Bal.
vs. Den.
12
Cooper Kupp
L.A.-R
at Sea.
13
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ari.
vs. Chi.
14
Darnell Mooney
Atl.
vs. Dal.
15
Tank Dell
Hou.
at N.Y.-J
16
*Allen Lazard
N.Y.-J
vs. Hou.
17
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Sea.
vs. L.A.-R
18
A.J. Brown
Phi.
vs. Jac.
19
*DK Metcalf
Sea.
vs. L.A.-R
20
Ladd McConkey
L.A.-C
at Cle.
21
DaVonta Smith
Phi.
vs. Jac.
22
Tyreek Hill
Mia.
at Buf.
23
Amari Cooper
Buf.
vs. Mia.
24
DJ Moore
Chi.
at Ari.
25
*Tee Higgins
Cin.
vs. L.V.
26
Jalen McMillan
T.B.
at K.C.
27
Courtland Sutton
Den.
at Bal.
28
Keon Coleman
Buf.
vs. Mia.
29
Rome Odunze
Chi.
at Ari.
30
Josh Downs
Ind.
at Min.
31
Khalil Shakir
Buf.
vs. Mia.
32
*Brian Thomas Jr.
Jac.
at Phi.
33
Jaylen Waddle
Mia.
at Buf.
34
Rashod Bateman
Bal.
vs. Den.
35
Wan'Dale Robinson
N.Y.-G
vs. Was.
36
Davante Adams
N.Y.-J
vs. Hou.
37
Michael Pittman Jr.
Ind.
at Min.
38
DeAndre Hopkins
K.C.
vs. T.B.
39
Jakobi Meyers
L.V.
at Cin.
40
Tyler Lockett
Sea.
vs. L.A.-R
41
Romeo Doubs
G.B.
vs. Det.
42
Calvin Ridley
Ten.
vs. N.E.
43
Chris Olave
N.O.
at Car.
44
Cedric Tillman
Cle.
vs. L.A.-C
45
Xavier Hutchinson
Hou.
at N.Y.-J
46
Parker Washington
Jac.
at Phi.
47
Xavier Worthy
K.C.
vs. T.B.
48
Michael Wilson
Ari.
vs. Chi.
49
Rakim Jarrett
T.B.
at K.C.
50
Jerry Jeudy
Cle.
vs. L.A.-C
51
Xavier Legette
Car.
vs. N.O.
52
DeMario Douglas
N.E.
at Ten.
53
Christian Watson
G.B.
vs. Det.
54
Elijah Moore
Cle.
vs. L.A.-C
55
Gabe Davis
Jac.
at Phi.
