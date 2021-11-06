Week 9 DFS Preview: Why you should stack RB with an opposing WR

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and 4for4's TJ Hernandez are back for another Saturday DFS preview podcast. They kick off the show with the daily fantasy nugget of the week: why you should try to stack RBs on a heavy favorite with the opposing team's WR. Could Darrell Henderson and A.J. Brown fit that mold this weekend as the Los Angeles Rams face off against a Derrick Henry-less Tennessee Titans?

Matt & TJ dive deep into the DFS slate for this Sunday's Week 9 lineup and give you bargains, fades and tidbits for every position on the board.

