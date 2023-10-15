Week 7 college football winners and losers: Washington stuns Oregon with comeback win

If we're lucky, we'll get to see Washington and Oregon play again. As members of the Pac-12, to be exact.

In what may be the last meeting of these two schools before both join the Big Ten next season, Washington topped Oregon 36-33 after the Ducks' last-second field goal drifted wide. The win secures the Huskies' place as the team to beat in the Pac-12 and one of the best teams in the Bowl Subdivision.

But stymied by several missed chances, including multiple decisions by coach Dan Lanning to give up easy field goals and try to convert on fourth down deep in Washington territory, the Ducks showed themselves as the Huskies' equal and a group very capable of running the table from here and getting into the College Football Playoff.

Among the multiple takeaways from the Washington win, front and center is the feeling that both teams deserve to be counted among the elite of the elite in the Power Five.

Then there's the battle of quarterbacks. Call it a draw, basically: Bo Nix threw for 337 yards and two scores without an interception for the Ducks, while Michael Penix Jr. had 302 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. The win makes Penix the player to beat as of this moment for the Heisman Trophy, however.

Lanning will have to answer questions about his choices on fourth down inside the red zone, but let's not pretend that his choices were outside the norm; a coach in that spot makes these decisions by the math and the numbers, not by his gut. Going back and kicking field goals in one or more of those spots doesn't give Oregon the win, only changes the way the second half unfolds.

There are several other top-level teams in the Pac-12. Southern California. Utah. Oregon State. Washington State. UCLA. The Huskies and Ducks look to stand above the pack in what has been a wonderful send-off for the soon-to-be-disintegrated league.

This pair tops Saturday's winners and losers:

Winners

After pulling off an upset of Kansas State last Friday, Oklahoma State completed a clean sweep of the Sunflower State with a 39-32 win against Kansas that officially salvages the Cowboys' season in time to make a second-half push toward the top of the Big 12. Remember how quickly things have changed: OSU was basically left for dead a few weeks ago after losses to South Alabama and Iowa State, with major criticism in particular of Mike Gundy's handling of the quarterback position. Since then, Gundy has turned to a veteran starter in Alan Bowman and gotten this team back on track. Bowman had his best game of the season with 336 yards and two scores, offsetting Jason Bean's career-best 410 yards and five touchdowns for the Jayhawks.

The Scarlet Knights are on the verge of the program's first six-win season and second bowl bid since 2014 after overcoming an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Michigan State 27-24. Yes, this season could and did get worse for the Spartans. They made it easy: Rutgers recovered an errant snap in the end zone to make it 24-13, went 73 yards in 12 plays to make it 24-21, fell on a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and then scored on a 21-yard touchdown run to take the lead. But the Scarlet Knights' best possession was a 12-play, 26-yard drive that ate up the final seven minutes of clock and secured the win. Good stuff, Rutgers.

Iowa

What are points, anyway? If the goal is to win games, why are 40 points better than, say, 15? In the end, the goal is to have one or more points than your opponent. When you think of it that way, shouldn't your focus be to limit the number of points your opponent scores to the smallest number possible, making it easier for you to put up a larger number? Why get into a situation when you give up lots of points because you are capable of also scoring lots of points? Shouldn't you be happy with scoring three points if the team on the other side can only score two points? Football is simple: Score more points than the other guy, win games, be successful and popular, have lots of friends, enjoy yourself. All the other stuff is just noise. Iowa beat Wisconsin 15-6 and is now 6-1 and the overwhelming favorite to win the Big Ten West, by the way.

Florida didn't hire Billy Napier to beat South Carolina. Well, let's rephrase: Florida didn't hire Napier to only beat South Carolina. But what would the fallout have been had Graham Mertz not played the best game of his college career and willed the Gators to a 41-39 win in Columbia? With the running game sputtering and Spencer Rattler averaging 10.4 yards per attempt for the Gamecocks, Mertz completed 30 of 48 throws for 423 yards and three scores, two in the final five minutes. Florida is now 5-2, 3-1 in the SEC, with an extra week to get ready for Georgia on Oct. 28. South Carolina, which narrowly missed making the preseason poll, is now 2-4.

Losers

There are timeshare seminars with more life than Texas A&M. Even actuaries look at Jimbo Fisher and say: Whoa, buddy, you need to take some chances. The Aggies are college football's all-bus team — they look great coming down the steps but are miserably disappointing between the lines. After running for 54 yards on 28 carries and losing 20-13 to a Tennessee team that seemed only too happy at times to give the game away, A&M sits at 4-3 overall and in no way, shape or form like a team that can even sniff the top of the SEC, let alone the entire FBS. More broadly, this is a sleepy program that needs to make a major change at the top but will need to really scour the couch cushions to find the dollars needed to pay Fisher to never, ever coach a game in College Station again.

Maryland

Losing to Ohio State? We can understand that, rationalize it, even. But dropping the next one to Illinois at home? That's going to leave a mark on Maryland's reputation. The Terrapins lost 27-24 on a 43-yard field goal as time expired, which capped a 50-yard drive in the final 90 seconds to get the Illini back on track after a deflating loss last week to Nebraska. In truth, Illinois might be better team than that 3-4 record indicates — the Illini are definitely coached well, at least. It's also true that Maryland's 5-2 record is very misleading given who the Terrapins have played and who they've beat.

Give Arkansas credit for fighting back from a 24-6 deficit midway through the third quarter to draw within a field goal of Alabama with two extended touchdown drives. The Razorbacks also buttoned things up on defense after a rocky first half, basically bottling up Jalen Milroe after he was responsible for three early scores, including a 79-yard bomb to Jalen Prentice. But coming close only counts for so much: Arkansas' offense is predictably dull and uninspired and the offensive line is completely untrustworthy, with these the primary culprits behind a 2-5 start (0-4 in the SEC) that has the locals extremely restless.

The transition from Luke Fickell to Scott Satterfield has been painfully bad — like "Speed" to "Speed 2: Cruise Control" bad. While there are mitigating factors to consider, including the loss of an outstanding coaching staff and the move up the ladder to the Power Five, Cincinnati has been progressively uncompetitive while going through conference play, with the latest a 30-10 debacle to Iowa State that makes it very clear: the Bearcats are the worst team in the Big 12. Excuses or not, that's tough to swallow after Cincinnati went 51-10 across the previous five seasons.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Week 7 winners and losers: Washington pulls off rally