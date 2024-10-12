Week 6 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Jaguars
The Chicago Bears (2-2) will battle the Carolina Panthers (1-3) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to win their second consecutive game.
Chicago is coming off a 36-10 blowout win over the Carolina Panthers, where the defense dominated with four sacks, three takeaways and allowed just one touchdown (in the first quarter). Meanwhile, the Bears offense had its best outing of the season with 36 points, where rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and receiver DJ Moore connected for two touchdowns, the offensive line was solid in pass protection and the run game continued to jell.
Chicago is a 1-point "home" favorite against the Jaguars, according to BetMGM. But what do the experts think? Here's a look:
USA Today
Jarrett Bell: Bears
Chris Bumbaca: Jaguars
Nate Davis: Bears
Tyler Dragon: Bears
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Bears
Lorenzo Reyes: Bears
NFL.com
Ali Bhanpuri: Bears
Brooke Cersosimo: Bears
Dan Parr: Bears
Gennaro Filice: Jaguars
Tom Blair: Bears
ESPN
Stephania Bell: Bears
Matt Bowen: Bears
Mike Clay: Bears
Jeremy Fowler: Jaguars
Dan Graziano: Bears
Kalyn Kahler: Bears
Kimberley Martin: Bears
Eric Moody: Bears
Jason Reid: Bears
Lindsey Thiry: Bears
Sam Wickersham: Bears
CBS Sports
Pete Prisco: Jaguars
Will Brinson: Bears
Jared Dubin: Bears
Ryan Wilson: Bears
John Breech: Bears
Tyler Sullivan: Bears
Dave Richard: Jaguars
Jamey Eisenberg: Bears
MMQB
Albert Breer: Bears
Mitch Goldich: Bears
Gilberto Manzano: Bears
Conor Orr: Bears
John Pluym: Bears
Matt Verderame: Bears
Bleacher Report
Gary Davenport: Bears
Brad Gagnon: Bears
Ian Hanford: Bears
Kris Knox: Bears
Vince Michelino: Bears
Maurice Moton: Bears
Wes O’Donnell: Jaguars
Brent Sobleski: Bears
Bears Wire
Alyssa Barbieri: Bears
Brendan Sugrue: Bears
Lucas Hunt: Bears
Vincent Parise: Bears
Mike Pendleton: Bears
Preston Comer: Bears
Bottom Line
Experts overwhelmingly believe the Bears will beat the Jaguars on Sunday. Here’s how the final tally looks:
Bears: 44
Jaguars: 6
