Week 6 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Jaguars

The Chicago Bears (2-2) will battle the Carolina Panthers (1-3) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to win their second consecutive game.

Chicago is coming off a 36-10 blowout win over the Carolina Panthers, where the defense dominated with four sacks, three takeaways and allowed just one touchdown (in the first quarter). Meanwhile, the Bears offense had its best outing of the season with 36 points, where rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and receiver DJ Moore connected for two touchdowns, the offensive line was solid in pass protection and the run game continued to jell.

Chicago is a 1-point "home" favorite against the Jaguars, according to BetMGM. But what do the experts think? Here's a look:

Jarrett Bell: Bears

Chris Bumbaca: Jaguars

Nate Davis: Bears

Tyler Dragon: Bears

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: Bears

Lorenzo Reyes: Bears

Ali Bhanpuri: Bears

Brooke Cersosimo: Bears

Dan Parr: Bears

Gennaro Filice: Jaguars

Tom Blair: Bears

Stephania Bell: Bears

Matt Bowen: Bears

Mike Clay: Bears

Jeremy Fowler: Jaguars

Dan Graziano: Bears

Kalyn Kahler: Bears

Kimberley Martin: Bears

Eric Moody: Bears

Jason Reid: Bears

Lindsey Thiry: Bears

Sam Wickersham: Bears

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 06: Kyler Gordon #6 and Jaylon Johnson #1 of the Chicago Bears celebrate a third down stop against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field on October 06, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Pete Prisco: Jaguars

Will Brinson: Bears

Jared Dubin: Bears

Ryan Wilson: Bears

John Breech: Bears

Tyler Sullivan: Bears

Dave Richard: Jaguars

Jamey Eisenberg: Bears

Albert Breer: Bears

Mitch Goldich: Bears

Gilberto Manzano: Bears

Conor Orr: Bears

John Pluym: Bears

Matt Verderame: Bears

Oct 6, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) celebrates his receiving touchdown with wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Gary Davenport: Bears

Brad Gagnon: Bears

Ian Hanford: Bears

Kris Knox: Bears

Vince Michelino: Bears

Maurice Moton: Bears

Wes O’Donnell: Jaguars

Brent Sobleski: Bears

Alyssa Barbieri: Bears

Brendan Sugrue: Bears

Lucas Hunt: Bears

Vincent Parise: Bears

Mike Pendleton: Bears

Preston Comer: Bears

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 06: Head coach Matt Eberflus embraces Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field on October 06, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Bottom Line

Experts overwhelmingly believe the Bears will beat the Jaguars on Sunday. Here’s how the final tally looks:

Bears: 44

Jaguars: 6

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Week 6 picks: Who the experts are taking in Bears vs. Jaguars