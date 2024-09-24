Week 4 fantasy defense rankings: Top DST streamers, starts

The Green Bay Packers were the only defensive unit to score a touchdown in Week 3, and they rode it to the top spot on the fantasy charts.

This week, they play host to their NFC North division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings – who have been the top fantasy unit so far this season. Both defenses look like solid starts in Week 4.

These fantasy football defense/special teams rankings are based on the following criteria: Six points are awarded for defensive and kick return touchdowns. Two points are awarded for safeties and one half point is awarded for sacks.

Rankings are compiled by Daniel Dobish, TheHuddle.com.

Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander returned a Will Levis interception 35 yards for a touchdown in a 30-14 win over the Titans in Week 3.

Fantasy football Week 4 defense/special teams rankings

