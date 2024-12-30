Week 17 Pulse Check: Veteran stars come up big in the fantasy football championships

Travis Kelce delivered a vintage fantasy football performance in Week 17. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Week 17 came in with big performances but several key veteran ones stuck out and delivered when fantasy managers needed them the most. As we close out the 2024 season, let’s take a look at several key Week 17 veteran heroes, their 2024 seasons and their fantasy prospects in 2025.

Baker Mayfield, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Heading into Week 17, Mayfield was a top-10 quarterback, averaging over 20 fantasy points per game, and Mayfield delivered his best performance of the season with over 350 passing yards and five touchdowns in the fantasy championships. Mayfield’s season-long consistency was the truly remarkable nature of his season. Mayfield boasts an impressive 12 top-10 finishes. For comparison, Josh Allen has had 11 top-10 finishes this season.

Mayfield often doesn’t get the credit he deserves and punctuated this fantasy season with one of the most impressive quarterback performances of the year. Yes, it was against the Carolina Panthers. However, we should note that the performance was the best any quarterback has had against the Panthers this season and he did it with yet another top-10 performance from Bucky Irving. Mayfield truly put the Bucs on his back and delivered in Week 17.

Pulse check: What should we expect from Mayfield in 2025?

There’s so much working in Mayfield’s favor in 2025. The emergence of rookie Jalen McMillan lessens Chris Godwin's potential loss to free agency — although it should be noted that it’s very possible the Bucs could retain Godwin. The Bucs’ entire backfield remains in contract for 2025. The only potential change could be offensive coordinator Liam Coen entering the coaching carousel with a multitude of teams looking for young, offensive-minded talent.

Mayfield should move up in ADP but remain very cost-friendly. As flashier young names rise up the board — Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye with a presumed new WR1 and even Bo Nix — Mayfield is set up to be a solid value pick in 2025 with continued overall top-five upside.

Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Henry headed into Week 17 on a four-game cold streak. While his efficiency was fine — he had well over 100 yards in multiple games — he’d gone without a touchdown since Week 11. Week 17 featured the return of Henry’s dominance, finishing as the overall RB2 (pending primetime games), with 27 carries for 147 yards, and he finally got the elusive touchdown.

Henry’s season as a whole has been rather remarkable. Henry has averaged a whopping 5.8 yards per carry — a career-high — with over 1,700 yards and 16 total touchdowns, showcasing a beautiful combination of a solid floor and overall RB1 ceiling.

Pulse check: Is Henry a Round 1 pick in 2025 fantasy drafts?

In contrast to Mayfield, who the industry should have a generally agreed view of, Henry will likely be one of the more debated veterans this offseason. Although Henry will return to the same offense, as the Ravens essentially have all their pieces in contract and likely won’t have coaching changes, the reason for the debate is the same issue fantasy managers have faced for several years now: when will age finally take over?

This question has been one of the most polarizing in fantasy football with half falling into the “fade old backs” camp and the other half falling into the “he’s built different” camp. Heading into this week, Henry was the overall RB2 in average points per game, averaging 18.3 fantasy points in half-PPR. It’s tough to argue with that level of production. Henry showed zero signs of nearing a cliff and is very deserving of a Round 1 pick.

Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers

Speaking of trying to predict a cliff, few players defied age this week more than Thielen, putting up a top-10 performance at 34 years old. Thielen had five receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns in Week 17. Thielen’s season included a seven-game stint on IR but when he returned, he immediately reclaimed his role as Bryce Young’s favorite target and delivered multiple top-10 performances — not so coincidentally against Tampa Bay.

Thielen is under contract in 2025 and is a reasonably priced asset on a young team without cap issues. He likely remains a key piece of the Panthers' 2025 receiving corps but his role is the big question.

Pulse check: Should we expect fantasy relevancy from Thielen in 2025?

The Panthers should have a top-10 pick and, while they have plenty of holes to fill, it’s likely they add a top-tier receiver or dip into free agency to try to find a true WR1 for Young. Assuming there’s an additional receiver plus the continued development of Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker, Thielen’s role within the offense will be untrustworthy and age will make him a general risk to make it through the season. That said, those factors will add a significant ADP discount. Look to Thielen as a late-round target depending on the level of depth the Panthers add to the receiving corps.

Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

After weeks of frustration and wildly underwhelming performances, Kelce finally had a bounce-back week, finishing as the overall TE2 prior to the primetime games. Luckily for fantasy managers, despite Kelce’s subpar season, the tight end position has been destitute enough that Kelce remained a must-start, so fantasy managers could still reap the Week 17 boom-game benefits.

Heading into the week, Kelce was the TE8 overall, averaging 8.6 fantasy points per game — an indictment of the overall lack of production at the position. Kelce is another veteran who is facing the “did he fall off” and retirement conversations, particularly after such a decorated Hall-of-Fame career and a Swiftly developing media persona.

Pulse check: How should we value Kelce in 2025?

Kelce spent the majority of the season operating as the target hog in the Chiefs offense. However, there are several tell-tell signs that Kelce is likely nearly a steep drop-off in production. In Weeks 1 through 3, Rashee Rice was the clear and dominating force among the Chiefs’ pass catchers. Kelce’s uptick in volume came after Rice’s injury. Additionally, over the past several weeksm rookie Xavier Worthy has taken a leap with three straight top-20 performances. It’s also possible the Chiefs try to retain Hollywood Brown, who saw limited usage due to injury.

I’m less concerned about the emergence of Noah Gray sniping touchdowns and more concerned about Kansas City’s clear path to an actual well-rounded receiving corps ultimately limiting any upside Kelce had through pure volume. Kelce will likely be pushed outside of the top five in ADP at his position next season and instead be a potential stable pick, but the days of Kelce being the top volume tight end have come and gone.