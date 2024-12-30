Week 17 fifth quarter: Vikings hold back Packers, Saquon hits 2k & Puka's elite status | Football 301

One more week left in the 2024 regular season and the playoff picture (and first pick in the draft picture) is coming into shape. Nate Tice and Charles McDonald discuss the five biggest results from Week 17's Saturday and Sunday action, leading off with the Minnesota Vikings' well-earned divisional win over the Green Bay Packers.

Nate & Charles discuss how Sam Darnold's play and Kevin O'Connor's scheming always kept Green Bay a step behind and why the Packers defense is not quite up to the task of stopping an elite Super Bowl-contending offense.

Speaking of elite, the guys look back to Saturday and look at the Los Angeles Rams' 13-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Nate explains why sophomore receiver Puka Nacua has entered the top-tier of NFL wideouts and why his play the last two seasons is basically unparalleled from a statistical perspective.

Also on Saturday, the Cincinnati Bengals eked out an overtime win over the Denver Broncos, keeping their playoff hopes alive. The guys talk about Joe Burrow's MVP case and how the Broncos still may backpedal into the playoffs against a Kansas City Chiefs team that will likely rest their starters next weekend.

Closing out the show, they chat about Drew Lock and the New York Giants extinguishing the Indianapolis Colts' playoff hopes and Saquon Barkley's 2,000-yard season in a Philadelphia win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Darnold smiles after his team's 27-25 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

(1:50) - Vikings take out Packers

(12:10) - Puka's elite status in Rams win

(24:40) - Burrow keeps Bengals playoff hopes alive

(30:25) - Drew Lock extinguishes Colts

(37:40) - Saquon hits 2k yards over Dallas

(40:35) - Week 17 game balls

