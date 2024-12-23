Week 16 instant reactions: Commanders' resurgence, Seahawks in purgatory, Raiders lose tank bowl | Inside Coverage

In this episode of Inside Coverage, hosts Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab dive into every game from Week 16 of NFL action, starting with the shocking upset of the Philadelphia Eagles by the Washington Commanders. The loss, coupled with the continued success of the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, has put Philly in a tough spot, and the pressure is mounting on Jalen Hurts and company, while Jayden Daniels showed why he is the consensus Rookie of the Year. The conversation then shifts to the Minnesota Vikings' win over the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks’ inability to find consistent quarterback play leaves them stuck in the middle of the NFC West, and Fitz is skeptical about Seattle’s chances of making a deep playoff run. Fitz and Frank also dissect the Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to the Baltimore Ravens, where the Ravens made a major statement and showed what they can be at their best, and Frank notes that Pittsburgh’s lack of playmakers outside of Pickens has been a major weakness.

Later, the dynamic duo cover the rest of Saturday and Sunday's games, including the Houston Texans' mounting injuries, the Las Vegas Raiders' victory, Michael Penix Jr's first start and much more. The show concludes with a preview of the Monday Night Football matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints, where both hosts are in agreement that the Packers are poised for a dominant performance.

(1:30) - Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

(9:00) - Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

(21:25) - Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

(28:00) - Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

(31:10) - New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons

(34:30) - Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

(39:15) - Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

(41:25) - Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

(43:45) - Los Angeles Rams at New York Jets

(46:05) - Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers

(49:20) - New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

(51:05) - Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders

(58:45) - San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins

(1:00:00) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

(1:04:00) - MNF preview

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates after the game winning touchdown during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Landover, MD. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

