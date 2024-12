Week 14 fantasy WR rankings: Best starts at wide receiver

The toughest question for fantasy managers with the season on the line: Stick with established stars who haven't quite played up to their potential (Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams) or roll the dice with younger, less proven players with high upsides (Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Malik Nabers)?

Certainly, there's room for both on most rosters. But further down the list, the choices are much more difficult.

ON BYE: Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, New England, Washington

Fantasy football rankings for Week 14 are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs and one point for receptions.

Rankings are compiled by Daniel Dobish, TheHuddle.com.

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has come on strong late in the season, averaging 6.6 receptions and 102 yards over his last five games.

Fantasy football Week 14 wide receiver rankings

(*-check status before kickoff)

Rank Player Team Opp 1 Ja'Marr Chase Cin. at Dal. 2 Amon-Ra St. Brown Det. vs. G.B. 3 Garrett Wilson N.Y.-J at Mia. 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Sea. at Ari. 5 Justin Jefferson Min. vs. Atl. 6 *Malik Nabers N.Y.-G vs. N.O. 7 CeeDee Lamb Dal. vs. Cin. 8 Drake London Atl. at Min. 9 Jayden Reed G.B. at Det. 10 Davante Adams N.Y.-J at Mia. 11 Tyreek Hill Mia. vs. N.Y.-J 12 DJ Moore Chi. at S.F. 13 A.J. Brown Phi. vs. Car. 14 Cooper Kupp L.A.-R vs. Buf. 15 *DK Metcalf Sea. at Ari. 16 Jaylen Waddle Mia. vs. N.Y.-J 17 Puka Nacua L.A.-R vs. Buf. 18 George Pickens Pit. vs. Cle. 19 Tee Higgins Cin. at Dal. 20 Mike Evans T.B. vs. L.V. 21 Marvin Harrison Jr. Ari. vs. Sea. 22 Deebo Samuel S.F. vs. Chi. 23 Jerry Jeudy Cle. at Pit. 24 Darnell Mooney Atl. at Min. 25 Calvin Ridley Ten. vs. Jac. 26 Jordan Addison Min. vs. Atl. 27 Jameson Williams Det. vs. G.B. 28 *Ladd McConkey L.A.-C at K.C. 29 Khalil Shakir Buf. at L.A.-R 30 Adam Thielen Car. at Phi. 31 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Ten. vs. Jac. 32 DeAndre Hopkins K.C. vs. L.A.-C 33 Jauan Jennings S.F. vs. Chi. 34 Keenan Allen Chi. at S.F. 35 Jakobi Meyers L.V. at T.B. 36 *DeVonta Smith Phi. vs. Car. 37 Amari Cooper Buf. at L.A.-R 38 Brian Thomas Jr. Jac. at Ten. 39 Xavier Worthy K.C. vs. L.A.-C 40 Wan'Dale Robinson N.Y.-G vs. N.O. 41 Rome Odunze Chi. at S.F. 42 Xavier Legette Car. at Phi. 43 Brandin Cooks Dal. vs. Cin. 44 Michael Wilson Ari. vs. Sea. 45 Tre Tucker L.V. at T.B. 46 Marquez Valdes-Scantling N.O. at N.Y.-G 47 Quentin Johnston L.A.-C at K.C. 48 Christian Watson G.B. at Det. 49 Parker Washington Jac. at Ten. 50 Ray-Ray McCloud III Atl. at Min. 51 KaVontae Turpin Dal. vs. Cin. 52 David Moore Car. at Phi. 53 Tyler Boyd Ten. vs. Jac. 54 Andrei Iosivas Cin. at Dal. 55 Curtis Samuel Buf. at L.A.-R

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football: Week 14 WR rankings (2024)