Week 14 fantasy RB rankings: Best starts at running back

With several big-name running backs – Derrick Henry, Joe Mixon, Jonathan Taylor and Brian Robinson, among others – on bye, fantasy managers are forced to tap into a shallow pool of replacements for the final week of the regular season in most leagues. May your super-subs come through.

ON BYE: Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, New England, Washington

Fantasy football rankings for Week 14 are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs and one point for receptions.

Rankings are compiled by Daniel Dobish, TheHuddle.com.

Despite the Dolphins' struggles, running back De'Von Achane has been a solid contributor in both the running and passing game.

Fantasy football Week 14 running back rankings

(*-check status before kickoff)

Rank Player Team Opp 1 Saquon Barkley Phi. vs. Car. 2 Bijan Robinson Atl. at Min. 3 Alvin Kamara N.O. at N.Y.-G 4 Jahmyr Gibbs Det. vs. G.B. 5 Josh Jacobs G.B. at Det. 6 De'Von Achane Mia. vs. N.Y.-J 7 Kyren Williams L.A.-R vs. Buf. 8 James Cook Buf. at L.A.-R 9 *Bucky Irving T.B. vs. L.V. 10 James Conner Ari. vs. Sea. 11 D'Andre Swift Chi. at S.F. 12 David Montgomery Det. vs. G.B. 13 Breece Hall N.Y.-J at Mia. 14 Tony Pollard Ten. vs. Jac. 15 Chuba Hubbard Car. at Phi. 16 Aaron Jones Min. vs. Atl. 17 Najee Harris Pit. vs. Cle. 18 Isiah Pacheco K.C. vs. L.A.-C 19 Kenneth Walker III Sea. at Ari. 20 Isaac Guerendo S.F. vs. Chi. 21 Rachaad White T.B. vs. L.V. 22 Chase Brown Cin. at Dal. 23 Nick Chubb Cle. at Pit. 24 Rico Dowdle Dal. vs. Cin. 25 Tyrone Tracy Jr. N.Y.-G vs. N.O. 26 Gus Edwards L.A.-C at K.C. 27 Devin Singletary N.Y.-G vs. N.O. 28 Cam Akers Min. vs. Atl. 29 Jaylen Warren Pit. vs. Cle. 30 Zach Charbonnet Sea. at Ari. 31 Ameer Abdullah L.V. at T.B. 32 Ray Davis Buf. at L.A.-R 33 Tyler Allgeier Atl. at Min. 34 Travis Etienne Jac. at Ten. 35 Cam Akers Min. vs. Atl. 36 Blake Corum L.A.-R vs. Buf. 37 Jerome Ford Cle. at Pit. 38 Sean Tucker T.B. vs. L.V. 39 Kareem Hunt K.C. vs. L.A.-C 40 Emanuel Wilson G.B. at Det. 41 Raheem Mostert Mia. vs. N.Y.-J 42 Braelon Allen N.Y.-J at Mia. 43 Kenneth Gainwell Phi. vs. Car. 44 Ty Johnson Buf. at L.A.-R 45 Jonathon Brooks Car. at Phi. 46 Kimani Vidal L.A.-C at K.C. 47 Tank Bigsby Jac. at Ten. 48 Ezekiel Elliott Dal. vs. Cin. 49 Tyjae Spears Ten. vs. Jac. 50 Ty Chandler Min. vs. Atl. 51 Christopher Brooks G.B. at Det. 52 Emari Demercado Ari. vs. Sea. 53 Kyle Juszczyk S.F. vs. Chi. 54 Carson Steele K.C. vs. L.A.-C 55 Sincere McCormick L.V. at T.B.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football: Week 14 RB rankings (2024)