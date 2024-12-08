Week 14 fantasy RB rankings: Best starts at running back
With several big-name running backs – Derrick Henry, Joe Mixon, Jonathan Taylor and Brian Robinson, among others – on bye, fantasy managers are forced to tap into a shallow pool of replacements for the final week of the regular season in most leagues. May your super-subs come through.
ON BYE: Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, New England, Washington
Fantasy football rankings for Week 14 are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs and one point for receptions.
Rankings are compiled by Daniel Dobish, TheHuddle.com.
Fantasy football Week 14 running back rankings
(*-check status before kickoff)
Rank
Player
Team
Opp
1
Saquon Barkley
Phi.
vs. Car.
2
Bijan Robinson
Atl.
at Min.
3
Alvin Kamara
N.O.
at N.Y.-G
4
Jahmyr Gibbs
Det.
vs. G.B.
5
Josh Jacobs
G.B.
at Det.
6
De'Von Achane
Mia.
vs. N.Y.-J
7
Kyren Williams
L.A.-R
vs. Buf.
8
James Cook
Buf.
at L.A.-R
9
*Bucky Irving
T.B.
vs. L.V.
10
James Conner
Ari.
vs. Sea.
11
D'Andre Swift
Chi.
at S.F.
12
David Montgomery
Det.
vs. G.B.
13
Breece Hall
N.Y.-J
at Mia.
14
Tony Pollard
Ten.
vs. Jac.
15
Chuba Hubbard
Car.
at Phi.
16
Aaron Jones
Min.
vs. Atl.
17
Najee Harris
Pit.
vs. Cle.
18
Isiah Pacheco
K.C.
vs. L.A.-C
19
Kenneth Walker III
Sea.
at Ari.
20
Isaac Guerendo
S.F.
vs. Chi.
21
Rachaad White
T.B.
vs. L.V.
22
Chase Brown
Cin.
at Dal.
23
Nick Chubb
Cle.
at Pit.
24
Rico Dowdle
Dal.
vs. Cin.
25
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
N.Y.-G
vs. N.O.
26
Gus Edwards
L.A.-C
at K.C.
27
Devin Singletary
N.Y.-G
vs. N.O.
28
Cam Akers
Min.
vs. Atl.
29
Jaylen Warren
Pit.
vs. Cle.
30
Zach Charbonnet
Sea.
at Ari.
31
Ameer Abdullah
L.V.
at T.B.
32
Ray Davis
Buf.
at L.A.-R
33
Tyler Allgeier
Atl.
at Min.
34
Travis Etienne
Jac.
at Ten.
36
Blake Corum
L.A.-R
vs. Buf.
37
Jerome Ford
Cle.
at Pit.
38
Sean Tucker
T.B.
vs. L.V.
39
Kareem Hunt
K.C.
vs. L.A.-C
40
Emanuel Wilson
G.B.
at Det.
41
Raheem Mostert
Mia.
vs. N.Y.-J
42
Braelon Allen
N.Y.-J
at Mia.
43
Kenneth Gainwell
Phi.
vs. Car.
44
Ty Johnson
Buf.
at L.A.-R
45
Jonathon Brooks
Car.
at Phi.
46
Kimani Vidal
L.A.-C
at K.C.
47
Tank Bigsby
Jac.
at Ten.
48
Ezekiel Elliott
Dal.
vs. Cin.
49
Tyjae Spears
Ten.
vs. Jac.
50
Ty Chandler
Min.
vs. Atl.
51
Christopher Brooks
G.B.
at Det.
52
Emari Demercado
Ari.
vs. Sea.
53
Kyle Juszczyk
S.F.
vs. Chi.
54
Carson Steele
K.C.
vs. L.A.-C
55
Sincere McCormick
L.V.
at T.B.
