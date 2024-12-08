Advertisement

Week 14 fantasy RB rankings: Best starts at running back

steve gardner, usa today
With several big-name running backs – Derrick Henry, Joe Mixon, Jonathan Taylor and Brian Robinson, among others – on bye, fantasy managers are forced to tap into a shallow pool of replacements for the final week of the regular season in most leagues. May your super-subs come through.

ON BYE: Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, New England, Washington

Fantasy football rankings for Week 14 are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs and one point for receptions.

Rankings are compiled by Daniel Dobish, TheHuddle.com

Despite the Dolphins' struggles, running back De'Von Achane has been a solid contributor in both the running and passing game.
Fantasy football Week 14 running back rankings

(*-check status before kickoff)

Rank

Player

Team

Opp

1

Saquon Barkley

Phi.

vs. Car.

2

Bijan Robinson

Atl.

at Min.

3

Alvin Kamara

N.O.

at N.Y.-G

4

Jahmyr Gibbs

Det.

vs. G.B.

5

Josh Jacobs

G.B.

at Det.

6

De'Von Achane

Mia.

vs. N.Y.-J

7

Kyren Williams

L.A.-R

vs. Buf.

8

James Cook

Buf.

at L.A.-R

9

*Bucky Irving

T.B.

vs. L.V.

10

James Conner

Ari.

vs. Sea.

11

D'Andre Swift

Chi.

at S.F.

12

David Montgomery

Det.

vs. G.B.

13

Breece Hall

N.Y.-J

at Mia.

14

Tony Pollard

Ten.

vs. Jac.

15

Chuba Hubbard

Car.

at Phi.

16

Aaron Jones

Min.

vs. Atl.

17

Najee Harris

Pit.

vs. Cle.

18

Isiah Pacheco

K.C.

vs. L.A.-C

19

Kenneth Walker III

Sea.

at Ari.

20

Isaac Guerendo

S.F.

vs. Chi.

21

Rachaad White

T.B.

vs. L.V.

22

Chase Brown

Cin.

at Dal.

23

Nick Chubb

Cle.

at Pit.

24

Rico Dowdle

Dal.

vs. Cin.

25

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

N.Y.-G

vs. N.O.

26

Gus Edwards

L.A.-C

at K.C.

27

Devin Singletary

N.Y.-G

vs. N.O.

28

Cam Akers

Min.

vs. Atl.

29

Jaylen Warren

Pit.

vs. Cle.

30

Zach Charbonnet

Sea.

at Ari.

31

Ameer Abdullah

L.V.

at T.B.

32

Ray Davis

Buf.

at L.A.-R

33

Tyler Allgeier

Atl.

at Min.

34

Travis Etienne

Jac.

at Ten.

35

36

Blake Corum

L.A.-R

vs. Buf.

37

Jerome Ford

Cle.

at Pit.

38

Sean Tucker

T.B.

vs. L.V.

39

Kareem Hunt

K.C.

vs. L.A.-C

40

Emanuel Wilson

G.B.

at Det.

41

Raheem Mostert

Mia.

vs. N.Y.-J

42

Braelon Allen

N.Y.-J

at Mia.

43

Kenneth Gainwell

Phi.

vs. Car.

44

Ty Johnson

Buf.

at L.A.-R

45

Jonathon Brooks

Car.

at Phi.

46

Kimani Vidal

L.A.-C

at K.C.

47

Tank Bigsby

Jac.

at Ten.

48

Ezekiel Elliott

Dal.

vs. Cin.

49

Tyjae Spears

Ten.

vs. Jac.

50

Ty Chandler

Min.

vs. Atl.

51

Christopher Brooks

G.B.

at Det.

52

Emari Demercado

Ari.

vs. Sea.

53

Kyle Juszczyk

S.F.

vs. Chi.

54

Carson Steele

K.C.

vs. L.A.-C

55

Sincere McCormick

L.V.

at T.B.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football: Week 14 RB rankings (2024)