Week 14 fantasy kicker rankings: Best starts at kicker

The offensive resurgence in Pittsburgh after Russell Wilson took over as the starting quarterback has lifted all fantasy performers ... all the way down to kicker Chris Boswell.

With three field goals and five extra points against the Bengals, Boswell has taken over as this season's No. 1 overall fantasy kicker. He's the top pick this week as well, even with the Steelers hosting the Browns at kicker-unfriendly Acrisure Stadium.

ON BYE: Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, New England, Washington

Fantasy football rankings for Week 14 are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats.

Rankings are compiled by Daniel Dobish, TheHuddle.com.

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell boots one of his three field goals in Sunday's 44-38 win over the Bengals in Cincinnati.

Fantasy football Week 14 kicker rankings

(*-check status before kickoff)

Rank Player Team Opp 1 Chris Boswell Pit. vs. Cle. 2 Brandon Aubrey Dal. vs. Cin 3 Cameron Dicker L.A.-C at K.C. 4 Jake Bates Det. vs. G.B. 5 Chase McLaughlin T.B. vs. L.V. 6 *Younghoe Koo Atl. at Min. 7 Jason Sanders Mia. vs. N.Y.-J 8 Blake Grupe N.O. at N.Y.-G 9 Tyler Bass Buf. at L.A.-R 10 Daniel Carlson L.V. at T.B. 11 Jake Elliott Phi. vs. Car. 12 Evan McPherson Cin. at Dal. 13 Brandon McManus G.B. at Det. 14 Cairo Santos Chi. at S.F. 15 Jason Myers Sea. at Ari. 16 Nick Folk Ten. vs. Jac. 17 Jake Moody S.F. vs. Chi. 18 Chad Ryland Ari. vs. Sea. 19 Cam Little Jac. at Ten. 20 Will Reichard Min. vs. Atl. 21 Joshua Karty L.A.-R vs. Buf. 22 Eddy Pineiro Car. at Phi. 23 Dustin Hopkins Cle. at Pit. 24 Matthew Wright K.C. vs. L.A.-C 25 Anders Carlson N.Y.-J at Mia. 26 Graham Gano N.Y.-G vs. N.O. 27 *Spencer Shrader K.C. vs. L.A.-C 28 Riley Patterson Atl. at Min.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football: Week 14 kicker rankings (2024)