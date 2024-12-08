Advertisement

Week 14 fantasy kicker rankings: Best starts at kicker

steve gardner, usa today
·2 min read

The offensive resurgence in Pittsburgh after Russell Wilson took over as the starting quarterback has lifted all fantasy performers ... all the way down to kicker Chris Boswell.

With three field goals and five extra points against the Bengals, Boswell has taken over as this season's No. 1 overall fantasy kicker. He's the top pick this week as well, even with the Steelers hosting the Browns at kicker-unfriendly Acrisure Stadium.

ON BYE: Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, New England, Washington

Fantasy football rankings for Week 14 are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats.

Rankings are compiled by Daniel Dobish, TheHuddle.com

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell boots one of his three field goals in Sunday's 44-38 win over the Bengals in Cincinnati.
Steelers kicker Chris Boswell boots one of his three field goals in Sunday's 44-38 win over the Bengals in Cincinnati.

Fantasy football Week 14 kicker rankings

(*-check status before kickoff)

Rank

Player

Team

Opp

1

Chris Boswell

Pit.

vs. Cle.

2

Brandon Aubrey

Dal.

vs. Cin

3

Cameron Dicker

L.A.-C

at K.C.

4

Jake Bates

Det.

vs. G.B.

5

Chase McLaughlin

T.B.

vs. L.V.

6

*Younghoe Koo

Atl.

at Min.

7

Jason Sanders

Mia.

vs. N.Y.-J

8

Blake Grupe

N.O.

at N.Y.-G

9

Tyler Bass

Buf.

at L.A.-R

10

Daniel Carlson

L.V.

at T.B.

11

Jake Elliott

Phi.

vs. Car.

12

Evan McPherson

Cin.

at Dal.

13

Brandon McManus

G.B.

at Det.

14

Cairo Santos

Chi.

at S.F.

15

Jason Myers

Sea.

at Ari.

16

Nick Folk

Ten.

vs. Jac.

17

Jake Moody

S.F.

vs. Chi.

18

Chad Ryland

Ari.

vs. Sea.

19

Cam Little

Jac.

at Ten.

20

Will Reichard

Min.

vs. Atl.

21

Joshua Karty

L.A.-R

vs. Buf.

22

Eddy Pineiro

Car.

at Phi.

23

Dustin Hopkins

Cle.

at Pit.

24

Matthew Wright

K.C.

vs. L.A.-C

25

Anders Carlson

N.Y.-J

at Mia.

26

Graham Gano

N.Y.-G

vs. N.O.

27

*Spencer Shrader

K.C.

vs. L.A.-C

28

Riley Patterson

Atl.

at Min.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football: Week 14 kicker rankings (2024)