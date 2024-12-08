Week 14 fantasy kicker rankings: Best starts at kicker
The offensive resurgence in Pittsburgh after Russell Wilson took over as the starting quarterback has lifted all fantasy performers ... all the way down to kicker Chris Boswell.
With three field goals and five extra points against the Bengals, Boswell has taken over as this season's No. 1 overall fantasy kicker. He's the top pick this week as well, even with the Steelers hosting the Browns at kicker-unfriendly Acrisure Stadium.
ON BYE: Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, New England, Washington
Fantasy football rankings for Week 14 are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats.
Rankings are compiled by Daniel Dobish, TheHuddle.com.
Fantasy football Week 14 kicker rankings
(*-check status before kickoff)
Rank
Player
Team
Opp
1
Chris Boswell
Pit.
vs. Cle.
2
Brandon Aubrey
Dal.
vs. Cin
3
Cameron Dicker
L.A.-C
at K.C.
4
Jake Bates
Det.
vs. G.B.
5
Chase McLaughlin
T.B.
vs. L.V.
6
*Younghoe Koo
Atl.
at Min.
7
Jason Sanders
Mia.
vs. N.Y.-J
8
Blake Grupe
N.O.
at N.Y.-G
9
Tyler Bass
Buf.
at L.A.-R
10
Daniel Carlson
L.V.
at T.B.
11
Jake Elliott
Phi.
vs. Car.
12
Evan McPherson
Cin.
at Dal.
13
Brandon McManus
G.B.
at Det.
14
Cairo Santos
Chi.
at S.F.
15
Jason Myers
Sea.
at Ari.
16
Nick Folk
Ten.
vs. Jac.
17
Jake Moody
S.F.
vs. Chi.
18
Chad Ryland
Ari.
vs. Sea.
19
Cam Little
Jac.
at Ten.
20
Will Reichard
Min.
vs. Atl.
21
Joshua Karty
L.A.-R
vs. Buf.
22
Eddy Pineiro
Car.
at Phi.
23
Dustin Hopkins
Cle.
at Pit.
24
Matthew Wright
K.C.
vs. L.A.-C
25
Anders Carlson
N.Y.-J
at Mia.
26
Graham Gano
N.Y.-G
vs. N.O.
27
*Spencer Shrader
K.C.
vs. L.A.-C
28
Riley Patterson
Atl.
at Min.
