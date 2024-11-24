Week 13 Reactions: Alabama, Indiana, BYU, Colorado & Ole Miss ALL lose. What will playoffs look like now? | College Football Power Hour

Chaos ensued in Week 13 of college football as Alabama went down to Oklahoma, Ole Miss was crushed by Florida, Indiana had their unbeaten run ended by Ohio State and Big 12 leaders BYU & Colorado both lost. These losses and many more will shake up the playoffs in ways we couldn't imagine and shows just how much parity there is this season.

Caroline Fenton and Jason Fitz break down the biggest games of the weekend and explain how each major win or loss impacts the conference title races as well as the expanded 12 team playoffs.

(0:38) Week 13 chaos overview

(7:32) Indiana @ Ohio State recap

(20:10) Alabama @ Oklahoma recap

(32:22) ACC chaos

(33:47) SEC chaos

(34:25) Ole Miss @ Florida recap

(39:04) SEC chaos continued

(44:32) Big 10 chaos

(45:19) Penn State @ Minnesota recap

(51:38) Big 12 chaos

(1:01:35) Lane Kiffin & Ole Miss did not show up today

Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after a play against the Oklahoma Sooners in the fourth quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 24-3. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

