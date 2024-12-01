Advertisement

Week 13 fantasy RB rankings: Best starts at running back

steve gardner, usa today
·3 min read

Is there a better running back to get behind on Thanksgiving week than James Cook? You can never have too many running backs of Cook's caliber, that's for sure.

The Buffalo Bills workhorse is tied for third at the position this season with 10 rushing touchdowns, including two in his last game against Kansas City.

Fantasy football rankings for Week 13 are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs and one point for receptions.

Rankings are compiled by Daniel Dobish, TheHuddle.com

Bills running back James Cook has rushed for seven touchdowns in his last six games.
Fantasy football Week 13 running back rankings

(*-check status before kickoff)

Rank

Player

Team

Opp

1

Derrick Henry

Bal.

vs. Phi.

2

Saquon Barkley

Phi.

at Bal.

3

Bijan Robinson

Atl.

vs. L.A.-C

4

Alvin Kamara

N.O.

vs. L.A.-R

5

Joe Mixon

Hou.

at Jac.

6

Kyren Williams

L.A.-R

at N.O.

7

Josh Jacobs

G.B.

vs. Mia.

8

James Cook

Buf.

vs. S.F.

9

Breece Hall

N.Y.-J

vs. Sea.

10

De'Von Achane

Mia.

at G.B.

11

Jahmyr Gibbs

Det.

vs. Chi.

12

James Conner

Ari.

at Min.

13

Jonathan Taylor

Ind.

at N.E.

14

Christian McCaffrey

S.F.

at Buf.

15

D'Andre Swift

Chi.

at Det.

16

Kenneth Walker III

Sea.

at N.Y.-J

17

Chuba Hubbard

Car.

vs. T.B.

18

Kareem Hunt

K.C.

vs. L.V.

19

*David Montgomery

Det.

vs. Chi.

20

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

N.Y.-G

at Dal.

21

Najee Harris

Pit.

at Cin.

22

Nick Chubb

Cle.

at Den.

23

Gus Edwards

L.A.-C

at Atl.

24

Chase Brown

Cin.

vs. Pit.

25

Tony Pollard

Ten.

at Was.

26

Bucky Irving

T.B.

at Car.

27

Brian Robinson Jr.

Was.

vs. Ten.

28

Javonte Williams

Den.

vs. Cle.

29

Aaron Jones

Min.

vs. Ari.

30

Rhamondre Stevenson

N.E.

vs. Ind.

31

Jeremy McNichols

Was.

vs. Ten.

32

Rachaad White

T.B.

at Car.

33

Travis Etienne

Jac.

vs. Hou.

34

Rico Dowdle

Dal.

vs. N.Y.-G

35

Justice Hill

Bal.

vs. Phi.

36

Tyler Allgeier

Atl.

vs. L.A.-C

37

Ameer Abdullah

L.V.

at K.C.

38

Audric Estime

Den.

vs. Cle.

39

Jerome Ford

Cle.

at Den.

40

Jaylen Warren

Pit.

at Cin.

41

Ray Davis

Buf.

vs. S.F.

42

Roschon Johnson

Cin.

vs. Pit.

43

Cam Akers

Min.

vs. Ari.

44

Antonio Gibson

N.E.

vs. Ind.

45

Devin Singletary

N.Y.-G

at Dal.

46

Jaleel McLaughlin

Den.

vs. Cle.

47

Braelon Allen

N.Y.-J

vs. Sea.

48

Emanuel Wilson

G.B.

vs. Mia.

49

Samaje Perine

K.C.

vs. L.V.

50

Sean Tucker

T.B.

at Car.

51

*Alexander Mattison

L.V.

at K.C.

52

Raheem Mostert

Mia.

at G.B.

53

Jonathon Brooks

Car.

vs. T.B.

54

Chris Rodriguez

Was.

vs. Ten.

55

Dare Ogunbowale

Hou.

at Jac.

