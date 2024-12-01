Week 13 fantasy RB rankings: Best starts at running back

Is there a better running back to get behind on Thanksgiving week than James Cook? You can never have too many running backs of Cook's caliber, that's for sure.

The Buffalo Bills workhorse is tied for third at the position this season with 10 rushing touchdowns, including two in his last game against Kansas City.

Fantasy football rankings for Week 13 are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs and one point for receptions.

Rankings are compiled by Daniel Dobish, TheHuddle.com.

Bills running back James Cook has rushed for seven touchdowns in his last six games.

Fantasy football Week 13 running back rankings

(*-check status before kickoff)

Rank Player Team Opp 1 Derrick Henry Bal. vs. Phi. 2 Saquon Barkley Phi. at Bal. 3 Bijan Robinson Atl. vs. L.A.-C 4 Alvin Kamara N.O. vs. L.A.-R 5 Joe Mixon Hou. at Jac. 6 Kyren Williams L.A.-R at N.O. 7 Josh Jacobs G.B. vs. Mia. 8 James Cook Buf. vs. S.F. 9 Breece Hall N.Y.-J vs. Sea. 10 De'Von Achane Mia. at G.B. 11 Jahmyr Gibbs Det. vs. Chi. 12 James Conner Ari. at Min. 13 Jonathan Taylor Ind. at N.E. 14 Christian McCaffrey S.F. at Buf. 15 D'Andre Swift Chi. at Det. 16 Kenneth Walker III Sea. at N.Y.-J 17 Chuba Hubbard Car. vs. T.B. 18 Kareem Hunt K.C. vs. L.V. 19 *David Montgomery Det. vs. Chi. 20 Tyrone Tracy Jr. N.Y.-G at Dal. 21 Najee Harris Pit. at Cin. 22 Nick Chubb Cle. at Den. 23 Gus Edwards L.A.-C at Atl. 24 Chase Brown Cin. vs. Pit. 25 Tony Pollard Ten. at Was. 26 Bucky Irving T.B. at Car. 27 Brian Robinson Jr. Was. vs. Ten. 28 Javonte Williams Den. vs. Cle. 29 Aaron Jones Min. vs. Ari. 30 Rhamondre Stevenson N.E. vs. Ind. 31 Jeremy McNichols Was. vs. Ten. 32 Rachaad White T.B. at Car. 33 Travis Etienne Jac. vs. Hou. 34 Rico Dowdle Dal. vs. N.Y.-G 35 Justice Hill Bal. vs. Phi. 36 Tyler Allgeier Atl. vs. L.A.-C 37 Ameer Abdullah L.V. at K.C. 38 Audric Estime Den. vs. Cle. 39 Jerome Ford Cle. at Den. 40 Jaylen Warren Pit. at Cin. 41 Ray Davis Buf. vs. S.F. 42 Roschon Johnson Cin. vs. Pit. 43 Cam Akers Min. vs. Ari. 44 Antonio Gibson N.E. vs. Ind. 45 Devin Singletary N.Y.-G at Dal. 46 Jaleel McLaughlin Den. vs. Cle. 47 Braelon Allen N.Y.-J vs. Sea. 48 Emanuel Wilson G.B. vs. Mia. 49 Samaje Perine K.C. vs. L.V. 50 Sean Tucker T.B. at Car. 51 *Alexander Mattison L.V. at K.C. 52 Raheem Mostert Mia. at G.B. 53 Jonathon Brooks Car. vs. T.B. 54 Chris Rodriguez Was. vs. Ten. 55 Dare Ogunbowale Hou. at Jac.

