Week 13 fantasy RB rankings: Best starts at running back
Is there a better running back to get behind on Thanksgiving week than James Cook? You can never have too many running backs of Cook's caliber, that's for sure.
The Buffalo Bills workhorse is tied for third at the position this season with 10 rushing touchdowns, including two in his last game against Kansas City.
Fantasy football rankings for Week 13 are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs and one point for receptions.
Rankings are compiled by Daniel Dobish, TheHuddle.com.
Fantasy football Week 13 running back rankings
(*-check status before kickoff)
Rank
Player
Team
Opp
1
Derrick Henry
Bal.
vs. Phi.
2
Saquon Barkley
Phi.
at Bal.
3
Bijan Robinson
Atl.
vs. L.A.-C
4
Alvin Kamara
N.O.
vs. L.A.-R
5
Joe Mixon
Hou.
at Jac.
6
Kyren Williams
L.A.-R
at N.O.
7
Josh Jacobs
G.B.
vs. Mia.
8
James Cook
Buf.
vs. S.F.
9
Breece Hall
N.Y.-J
vs. Sea.
10
De'Von Achane
Mia.
at G.B.
11
Jahmyr Gibbs
Det.
vs. Chi.
12
James Conner
Ari.
at Min.
13
Jonathan Taylor
Ind.
at N.E.
14
Christian McCaffrey
S.F.
at Buf.
15
D'Andre Swift
Chi.
at Det.
16
Kenneth Walker III
Sea.
at N.Y.-J
17
Chuba Hubbard
Car.
vs. T.B.
18
Kareem Hunt
K.C.
vs. L.V.
19
*David Montgomery
Det.
vs. Chi.
20
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
N.Y.-G
at Dal.
21
Najee Harris
Pit.
at Cin.
22
Nick Chubb
Cle.
at Den.
23
Gus Edwards
L.A.-C
at Atl.
24
Chase Brown
Cin.
vs. Pit.
25
Tony Pollard
Ten.
at Was.
26
Bucky Irving
T.B.
at Car.
27
Brian Robinson Jr.
Was.
vs. Ten.
28
Javonte Williams
Den.
vs. Cle.
29
Aaron Jones
Min.
vs. Ari.
30
Rhamondre Stevenson
N.E.
vs. Ind.
31
Jeremy McNichols
Was.
vs. Ten.
32
Rachaad White
T.B.
at Car.
33
Travis Etienne
Jac.
vs. Hou.
34
Rico Dowdle
Dal.
vs. N.Y.-G
35
Justice Hill
Bal.
vs. Phi.
36
Tyler Allgeier
Atl.
vs. L.A.-C
37
Ameer Abdullah
L.V.
at K.C.
38
Audric Estime
Den.
vs. Cle.
39
Jerome Ford
Cle.
at Den.
40
Jaylen Warren
Pit.
at Cin.
41
Ray Davis
Buf.
vs. S.F.
42
Roschon Johnson
Cin.
vs. Pit.
43
Cam Akers
Min.
vs. Ari.
44
Antonio Gibson
N.E.
vs. Ind.
45
Devin Singletary
N.Y.-G
at Dal.
46
Jaleel McLaughlin
Den.
vs. Cle.
47
Braelon Allen
N.Y.-J
vs. Sea.
48
Emanuel Wilson
G.B.
vs. Mia.
49
Samaje Perine
K.C.
vs. L.V.
50
Sean Tucker
T.B.
at Car.
51
*Alexander Mattison
L.V.
at K.C.
52
Raheem Mostert
Mia.
at G.B.
53
Jonathon Brooks
Car.
vs. T.B.
54
Chris Rodriguez
Was.
vs. Ten.
55
Dare Ogunbowale
Hou.
at Jac.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football: Week 13 RB rankings (2024)