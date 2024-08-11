When is Week 1 of the NFL season? Full schedule for regular season opening games

The NFL preseason kicked off this past weekend, and fans were treated to their first looks at some of the NFL's most notable rookies. First overall selection Caleb Williams was phenomenal in his limited time, completing 4 of 7 passes for 95 yards. Second-overall pick Jayden Daniels completed an impressive 42-yard deep ball on just three pass attempts. The excitement of the NFL season draws nearer, and with the Olympics finishing up today, there couldn't have been a better time for the preseason to start.

Still, this is just the preseason, a mere taste of the awesome entertainment experience we will witness once the regular season starts. Fans are giddy with anticipation, biting their nails, watching the clock tick down to September 5. With that fateful date less than a month away, here's the full schedule for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.

NFL Week 1 schedule

*All times listed are Eastern (ET)

Thursday, September 5

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 p.m. | NBC

Friday, September 6

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (São Paulo, Brazil), 8:15 p.m. | Peacock

Sunday, September 8

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m. | FOX

Arizona Cardinals at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. | CBS

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. | FOX

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. | CBS

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. | CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. | CBS

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. | FOX

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants, 1 p.m. | FOX

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. | CBS

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. | CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns, 4:25 p.m. | CBS

Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. | FOX

Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions, 8:20 p.m. | NBC

Monday, September 9

New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers, 8:15 p.m. | ESPN, ABC

How to stream NFL games:

Throughout the 2024-25 season, the NFL will air games through a variety of streaming services, including Peacock, Fubo TV, and NFL Network. Different games will be featured on different platforms.

Stream the NFL: Catch NFL action with a Fubo TV subscription

