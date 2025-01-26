EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 20: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles scores a touchdown with the Tush Push play against the New York Giants during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 20, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

A group of Philadelphia Eagles fans didn't let a wedding in the Bahamas keep them from hyping up their team ahead of Sunday's NFC championship game.

NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark shared a video on Twitter (X) of his friend Cody, a groom, and his groomsmen doing their rendition of the Eagles' iconic Tush Push play during Cody's wedding reception.

The guys in the wedding party seriously all lined up and went for the short yardage, and audio from the ceremony indicates that they scored an imaginary touchdown. What a moment!

Clark added that Cody and his groomsmen will be able to watch Sunday's game in the Bahamas and on the plane ride home. Even if the Eagles don't get the victory on Sunday, these Philly fans are already winners.

My buddy Cody and his groomsmen doing the Tush Push for their wedding reception in the Bahamas! They will be watching the NFC title game in the Bahamas and the plane back pic.twitter.com/zS2OumtzM8 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 26, 2025

More NFL!

Ranking the 6 new NFL coaches: Who has made the best hire so far?

Grading the perplexing Cowboys promotion of Brian Schottenheimer to the head coaching role

Deion Sanders crashed Shedeur's meeting with the Tennessee Titans on FaceTime

This article originally appeared on For The Win: A wedding party of Eagles fans recreated the Tush Push play during the reception