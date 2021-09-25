WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Charanjit Channi's Swearing-in

From a clipped video of Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu being shared with a communal angle to fake Twitter accounts that emerged after Charanjit Channi's swearing in as Punjab CM, here's what misled the public this week.

1. Clipped Video of Navjot Singh Sidhu Shared With a Communal Claim

Social media users shared a video showing Navjot Singh Sidhu with the newly appointed Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi and others where the Punjab Congress chief can be heard raising slogans of "Naara e Takbeer Allahu Akbar".

The edited clip is being shared to claim that Sidhu only raised the Islamic slogan "Allahu Akbar" (God is great).

An archive of the post can be found here.

We looked into the full video and found that the viral 10-second clip is edited and misses context. After Channi's appointment as Punjab CM, Sidhu and others raised several religious slogans such as "Bole So Nihal... Sat Sri Akal", "Jaikara Veer Bajrangi Har-Har Mahadev" and "Naara e Takbeer Allahu Akbar".

2. Video of Dispute Between Family Members in Jodhpur Given False Communal Spin

A video of a group of people brutally beating a man and women is being shared to take a dig at the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government to claim that no action would be taken against the accused as they belonged to the Muslim community.

You can view the archived version here.

The incident took place in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and it was a matter of personal enmity and had no communal angle. Both the accused and victims belong to the Hindu community.

3. No, Man Objecting to Cow Slaughter in Srinagar Isn't a Kashmiri Pandit

A video of an altercation over cow slaughter in Srinagar is being shared on social media to claim that the man, who can be heard objecting to the slaughter, is a Kashmiri Pandit.

Story continues

The video is viral on Facebook.

We found the claim is misleading and found one Facebook post shared by one Arif Jan who claimed that he was opposing the place chosen for slaughtering animals as it was located near his kitchen wall.

Speaking to us, Jan said that he is a Muslim and had gone to Mosque committee to resolve the issue and the matter was solved.

4. Krishna's Painting, Created by Russian Artist, Falsely Linked to Panjshir Valley

An image of Lord Krishna's painting is being widely shared on social media with the claim that the painting is in a palace in Panjshir valley in Afghanistan.

You can view the archived version here.

However, we found that the painting was created by Russian artist Rasikananda Das.

Das told The Quint's WebQoof team, "It’s my painting, I did it in Sochi, South Russia in 1999. The subject for this illustration is from Srimad Bhagavatam, 7th canto. This painting is my original creation and it is not Panjshir at all."

5. Fake Twitter Accounts in the Name of Punjab CM Charanjit Channi Emerge

As Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn in as the new chief minister of Punjab on 20 September, several Twitter handles emerged in his name.

The imposter account misspells Charanjit Singh Channi's surname as 'chinni'.

However, we found the official Twitter handle of the new chief minister is '@CHARANJITCHANNI', which is now verified on the micro-blogging platform, and other accounts had impersonated Channi.

