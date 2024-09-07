🎥 Wayne Rooney breaks Old Trafford's free kick hoodoo

A team of Manchester United legends rolled back the years against Celtic on Saturday.

The likes of Dimitar Berbatov, Michael Carrick and Paul Scholes all returned to Old Trafford in the name of charity.

But it was Wayne Rooney who stole the show for the Red Devils by opening the scoring with a sublime first-half free kick.

The current Plymouth Argyle manager’s sweetly-struck effort also ended a lengthy hoodoo for his former club on home soil.

Rooney’s pinpoint opener marked, technically, the first time the Red Devils had scored from a free kick at the Theatre of Dreams for two years.

Are you watching, Erik ten Hag?