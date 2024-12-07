Watts scores 20, Washington State takes down Boise State 74-69

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — LeJuan Watts had 20 points in Washington State's 74-69 victory against Boise State on Saturday night.

Watts had 11 rebounds and six assists for the Cougars (8-2). Dane Erikstrup scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 0 of 3 from the free-throw line. Isaiah Watts had 12 points and shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Andrew Meadow led the Broncos (6-3) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and seven rebounds. Tyson Degenhart added 18 points for Boise State. Alvaro Cardenas Torre also had 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Isaiah Watts scored nine points in the first half for Washington State, who led 44-24 at the break. LeJuan Watts led Washington State with 12 points in the second half as their team was outscored by 15 points over the final half but hung on for the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press