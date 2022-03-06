Is Watford vs Arsenal on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Watford badly need a win when they take on Arsenal at home on Sunday, with the two sides fighting for very different objectives this year.

Roy Hodgson’s men have won just once in 15 across all competitions, dating back to their time under Claudio Ranieri, leaving them three points from safety in the relegation zone.

At the other end of the table, the Gunners will go into the top four ahead of the evening’s Manchester derby if they win, being just two points off the Red Devils with three games in hand.

They have beaten Wolves twice and Brentford in recent fixtures, making them favourites for a Champions League spot for next term.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League match this afternoon.

When is Watford vs Arsenal?

The match will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 6 March at Vicarage Road.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting from 1pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Emile Smith Rowe is set to return for Arsenal after missing out on the Wolves match due to illness and is set to be Arsenal’s only change. Takehiro Tomiyasu remains out due to a calf injury.

Watford were handed a blow as Ismaila Sarr was ruled out with a hamstring injury, but Kiko Femenia is set to return after missing the trip to Old Trafford due to injury.

Predicted line-ups

Watford: Foster; Ngakia, Cathcart, Samir, Femenia; Cleverley, Sissoko, Louza; Pedro, Dennis, King

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe; Lacazette

Odds

Watford: 5/1

Draw: 3/1

Arsenal: 4/7

Prediction

Arsenal are in a good run of form and if they can break down Watford early it will make their task a lot easier. If not, they may need to stay patient in order to get the win. Watford 1-2 Arsenal