“If you’re watching” – Jamie Carragher sends clear message to Chelsea after Liverpool win

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has sent a clear message to Chelsea after watching his former side smash Tottenham yesterday.

In what was the most thrilling Premier League game of the weekend, the last games before Christmas, Liverpool beat Tottenham 6-3 in their own backyard to pull away at the top of the Premier League table yet again.

There was a slight risk of Chelsea taking the top spot yesterday, albeit only for a short time, and that is because they played before Liverpool and also have a game in hand. If they beat Everton, they would have been top of the Premier League table for the very first time under the new ownership, even if just for a few hours.

But that wasn’t to be, with Everton holding the visitors to a 0-0 draw yesterday, and they could have even won the game, with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez making a string of top saves to keep Chelsea in the game.

Liverpool made a statement

A message for Maresca?

Carragher believes Liverpool made a statement and sent a message to their rivals with that performance yesterday.

“It does [send a message to the other title hopefuls],” Carragher said of today’s win on Sky Sports. “I felt that coming today.

“It felt like a really big game and I go back to the last time Liverpool won the league. They went to Leicester around this time of year, won 4-0 and it felt really significant.

“I do think there will be a frustration when they get into the dressing room that the score is not 6-1 or 7-1, and it’s 6-3. That might actually be a good thing – ‘we’ve got a good result, we’re top of the table but we can’t let that happen again’. At one stage we’re thinking if Tottenham score and it goes 5-4, but I thought Liverpool were outstanding.”

Finally addressing rivals, he said: “If you’re watching that and you’re Chelsea or Arsenal, you’re thinking ‘oh, these are gonna take some stopping’.”

Quotes via The Liverpool Echo.