Watch: Yan Couto runs the gauntlet as his initiation at Borussia Dortmund

Watch: Yan Couto runs the gauntlet as his initiation at Borussia Dortmund

On Saturday morning, Borussia Dortmund announced the signing of Yan Couto from Manchester City.

As previously reported, the Brazilian right-back has signed for BvB on a season-long loan with an obligation for the German club to make the deal permanent at the end of the campaign, should certain criteria be met.

However, despite having only just signed for Die Schwarzgelben, Couto has wasted very little time integrating himself into the BvB playing squad.

Nuri Şahin’s side are currently enjoying their preparations for the upcoming Bundesliga campaign at the pre-season training camp in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland.

Having flown over from São Paulo to Switzerland on Friday in order to complete his medical at the club, Couto has already joined the players in training.

Nevertheless, before touching a ball, Couto was given a warm welcome by the BvB playing squad.

The warm welcome in question? The gauntlet, surrounded by his new teammates:

GGFN | Will Shopland