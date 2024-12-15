Watch: Xavi & Iniesta play starring roles as Barcelona legends best Real Madrid

Footage no doubt set to bring a collective smile to the faces of Barcelona fans the world over has on Sunday come to the fore online.

As much stems from the Barcelona legends’ recent clash with their counterparts at arch rivals Real Madrid.

Iconic figures from both sides of the Clásico divide came together once more in the early hours of Sunday, for a friendly meeting in Tokyo, Japan.

When all was said and done, it was the Blaugrana who emerged triumphant, by two goals to one.

And, on a day which saw Xavi and Andrés Iniesta reunite on the pitch, both played leading roles in their side’s eventual victory.

First, during the first-half, the former’s gorgeous back-heeled pass opened up the Real Madrid backline, allowing Ludovic Giuly to square for Javier Saviola to slot home.

Then, deep into injury-time, with the scoreline locked at 1-1, it was the turn of Iniesta to prove himself decisive.

After being slipped in towards the endline, midfielder Iniesta, fresh off retiring from the game at professional level, saw his clipped cross sliced into his own net by Fernando Sanz.

Check out extended highlights of the matchup below:

🔵🔴 𝗕𝗔𝗥𝗖̧𝗔 𝗟𝗘𝗚𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦 𝟮 – 𝟭 𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗔𝗗𝗥𝗜𝗗 𝗟𝗘𝗬𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗔𝗦 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/x6PoM7NeZ5 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) December 15, 2024

Conor Laird – GSFN