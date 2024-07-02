How to watch World Triathlon Hamburg on the BBC

Beth Potter will be appearing at her third Olympics in Paris [Reuters]

Great Britain's Olympics-bound athletes Beth Potter and Kate Waugh lead the British contingent in Hamburg this month for the last World Triathlon Series event before the Paris Games and you can watch it live on the BBC.

Alongside Potter and Waugh in the women’s race are Jessica Fullagar and Olivia Mathias, while Barclay Izzard, Hugo Milner and Max Stapley are competing in the men’s.

The men's and women's races are on 13 July, with the mixed team relay on 14 July.

GB have already assembled their team for Paris, with Georgia Taylor-Brown and Sam Dickinson joining Potter, Waugh and Alex Yee in a strong squad.

Yee, who is not competing in Hamburg, will be looking to upgrade his individual Tokyo silver to a gold in Paris. The team will also aim to defend the mixed relay crown they claimed when the event made its debut at the Tokyo Olympics.

World Triathlon Series - BBC schedule

All times BST. Coverage can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page.

Saturday, 13 July

12:25 – 14:05 – women’s race

14:30 – 16:10 – men's race

Sunday, 14 July

13:35-15:05 – Mixed Team Relay

Coverage on the BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport app & website

Related Topics

Related Internet Topics