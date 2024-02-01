How to watch Wolves vs Manchester United: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Wolves are out for revenge when they host Manchester United at Molineux later today.

The Red Devils beat Gary O’Neil’s side in the first game of the season at Old Trafford but only thanks to a number of missed chances and a controversial call not to award the visitors a penalty.

Having pulled off some big results at home since, Wolves will feel confident against a United team who remain hugely inconsistent and one without a win in the Premier League since Boxing Day.

Here’s how to watch all the action later today.

Where to watch Wolves vs Man Utd

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7.30pm GMT ahead of an 8.15pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ App.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.