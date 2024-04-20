How to watch Wolves vs Arsenal: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

Arsenal travel to Wolves tonight desperate to recover from a nightmare week.

The Gunners, along with rivals Liverpool, ceded control of the Premier League title race to reigning champions Manchester City last weekend by losing at home to Aston Villa and were then knocked out of the Champions League quarter-finals by Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

Mikel Arteta’s side can still win a first Premier League title for two decades but can ill-afford any more slip-ups during the run-in to avoid it ending up like last year’s collapse.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game at Molineux this evening.

Where to watch Wolves vs Arsenal

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 7pm BST ahead of a 7:30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action LIVE tonight with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Arsenal correspondent Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from Molineux.