How to watch Wisconsin vs. Oregon football, TV channel, free live stream

Jan 1, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) runs for a first down against Oregon Ducks safety Jevon Holland (8) and cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (4) in the third quarter in the 106th Rose Bowl game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports ORG XMIT: USATSI-408215 ORIG FILE ID: 20200101_lbm_usa_096.JPG

The Wisconsin Badgers welcome the Oregon Ducks to Madison for the first time as mutual members of the Big Ten on Saturday, and if you want to catch the big-time Week 12 college football action on TV or live stream, we have all the details you desire right here.

The Badgers have been extremely mediocre this fall, tallying a 5-4 overall record while going 3-3 in conference play. Wisconsin has been on a skid of late, dropping its last two to the Penn State Nittany Lions and Iowa Hawkeyes, respectively.

The Ducks, on the other hand, are the top-ranked team in the country according to the US LBM Coaches Poll, flying high with a perfect 10-0 mark with just two regular-season games remaining. Oregon received all 55 first-place votes this week, too.

Wisconsin vs. Oregon Week 12 college football game info

Here's everything you need to watch the Badgers against the Ducks.

When : Saturday, Nov. 16

Where : Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin.

This season has seen plenty of upsets and this one in particular has it written all over it. Will the Ducks go down at the Badgers? Find out for yourself.

What time is Wisconsin vs. Oregon?

The Badgers take on the Ducks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 16.

