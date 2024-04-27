How to watch West Ham vs Liverpool: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

West Ham welcome Liverpool in a must-win game for both clubs.

The hosts will surely be out of the picture for Europa League qualification altogether if they allow Manchester United and Newcastle to gain more ground, while the Reds desperately need three points to keep their distant Premier League title hopes alive.

Jurgen Klopp’s final few games in charge are in danger of petering out following two defeats in three and Liverpool will be desperate to finish his tenure on a high.

Though it would be foolish to compare the job Klopp has done to the work David Moyes has pulled off with West Ham, the same can surely be said of the Irons boss during what looks like his final stand as manager.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch West Ham vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 11.30am BST ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground.