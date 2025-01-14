How to watch West Ham vs Fulham: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

West Ham and Fulham clash later today (Evening Standard)

West Ham host Fulham in the Premier League later today.

The Hammers begin life at home under new manager Graham Potter, who lost his first game in charge on Thursday night when his side were beaten 2-1 by Aston Villa.

While there some promising elements to the performance, it feels important for Potter to get up and running as quickly as possible after so long out of the game.

Fulham arrive full of confidence after a brilliant so far and Marco Silva’s side made light work of Watford in the cup on Thursday.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

How to watch West Ham vs Fulham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 4. Coverage starts at 6.30pm GMT ahead of a 7.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!