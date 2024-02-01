How to watch West Ham vs Bournemouth: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

West Ham are looking to return to winning ways when they host Bournemouth at the London Stadium in the Premier League later today.

Despite sitting in the top six, the Hammers have not tasted victory in over a month now and were denied by a very late penalty at Sheffield United last time out.

While they will be favourites for tonight’s game at home, the in-form Cherries will take some beating.

They have enjoyed a fairly rapid improvement after struggling at the start of the campaign and an away victory would only increase the voices of those who doubt David Moyes.

Here’s how to watch all the action later today.

Where to watch West Ham vs Bournemouth

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT ahead of a 7.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream through the Discovery+ app.