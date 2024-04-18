How to watch West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV channel and live stream for Europa League today

West Ham must break Bayer Leverkusen’s 43-game unbeaten streak if they are to continue their Europa League campaign tonight.

They were thoroughly outplayed away at the BayArena last week, conceding 33 shots and only recording one of their own.

Determined defending and good goalkeeping by Lukasz Fabianski kept them in the tie until the 83rd minute, when Jonas Hofmann scored. Fellow substitute Victor Boniface headed in a second during injury time to extend the deficit to two goals.

West Ham have only won one of their last six league games, and face a team that has won 38 out of 43 matches across all competitions this season.

If West Ham want to make their third European semi-final in a row, they’ll have to defeat the only unbeaten team in Europe, although top scorer Jarrod Bowen may feature after a spell on the sidelines.

Where to watch West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7:30pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live blog: Follow all the action live tonight with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

The Evening Standard's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.