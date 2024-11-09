Nov 11, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert stands on the field during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington State Cougars welcome the Utah State Aggies to Gesa Feild this Saturday evening in a late Week 11 college football matchup. If you plan on being awake and want to see the action live on TV or live stream, you have come to the right place.

The Cougars come in ranked 20th in the US LBM Coaches Poll behind a 7-1 overall record while competing in the moribund two-school Pac-12. The lone loss came against the Boise State Broncos on the road in Week 5.

The Aggies are just 2-6 so far this fall with just a win in four tries against other Big 12 schools. Those two wins came against the Robert Morris Colonials in the opening week and the Wyoming Cowboys two weekends ago.

Watch Cougars vs. Aggies FREE on Fubo

Washington State vs. Utah State Week 11 college football game info

Here's everything you need to watch the Cougars against the Aggies.

When : Saturday, Nov. 9

Where : Gesa Field, Pullman, Washington

TV channel : CW (Watch FREE with Fubo)

Live stream: Fubo

The Cougars really need this win if they want to stay afloat in the top 25 but the Aggies are not just going to roll over and play dead.

What time is Washington State vs. Utah State?

The Washington State Cougars take on the Utah State Aggies at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 9.

Watch Washington State vs. Utah State with Fubo free trial

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to watch Washington State vs. Utah State football, TV channel, free live stream