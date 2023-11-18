How to watch tonight's Washington vs. Oregon State NCAA college football game
NCAA college football is in full swing, with over 100 games taking place just in Week 12. One of those must-watch games? Tonight's No. 5 Washington at No. 11 Oregon State game. Are you ready to watch the Huskies take on the Beavers? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Washington at Oregon State match, plus the rest of the schedule for Week 12 of the 2023 NCAA college football season.
How to watch Washington vs. Oregon State:
Hulu + Live TV
Watch ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, plus get ESPN+
Fubo TV
Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBSN, ABC, ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network
Date: Saturday, Nov. 18
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Game: Washington at Oregon State
TV Channel: ABC
Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo
When is the Washington vs. Oregon State game?
The Washington Huskies face the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Washington vs. Oregon State game on?
Saturday's Washington vs. Oregon State game will air on ABC, which you may get free over-the-air. Don't have access to ABC? Here's what we recommend for streaming Saturday's game, plus the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.
Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, and access to ESPN+. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NCAA football games in 2023. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation.
Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBSN, ABC, ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period.
College football games this week:
Week 12
Thursday, Nov. 16
Boston College at Pitt | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Nicholls at SE Louisiana | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Friday, Nov. 17
South Florida at UTSA | 9 p.m. | ESPN2
Colorado at Washington State | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
Saturday, Nov. 18
No. 3 Michigan at Maryland | 12 p.m. | FOX
Chattanooga at No. 8Alabama | 12 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
UL Monroe at No. 13 Ole Miss | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
Rutgers at No. 12 Penn State | 12 p.m. | FS1
No. 10 Louisville at Miami (Fla.) | 12 p.m. | ABC
No. 14 Oklahoma at BYU | 12 p.m. | ESPN
No. 25 Tulane at Florida Atlantic | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Coastal Carolina at Army | 12 p.m. | CBSSN
Michigan State at Indiana | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Southern Miss at Mississippi State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Purdue at Northwestern | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M | 12 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
East Carolina at Navy | 12 p.m. | ESPNN/ESPN+
SMU at Memphis | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Bucknell at Marist | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Georgetown at Holy Cross | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Lafayette at Lehigh | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Dartmouth at Brown | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Harvard at Yale | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Illinois at Robert Morris | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Furman at Wofford | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Western Carolina at VMI | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
UMass at Liberty | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Morgan State at Howard | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Columbia at Cornell | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Southeast Missouri State at Bryant | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
UT Martin at Samford | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Morehead State at Presbyterian | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
The Citadel at East Tennessee State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Fordham at Colgate | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Princeton at Penn | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Louisiana Tech at Jacksonville State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
UTEP at Middle Tennessee | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Rice at Charlotte | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Appalachian State at James Madison | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Kent State at Ball State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Delaware State at North Carolina Central | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
South Carolina State at Norfolk State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Illinois State at North Dakota | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Central Arkansas at Austin Peay | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Stephen F. Austin at Eastern Kentucky | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Montana State at Montana | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Portland State at Northern Colorado | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Indiana State at Southern Illinois | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Youngstown State at Murray State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
South Dakota at Western Illinois | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 22 Utah at No. 17 Arizona | 2:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Cincinnati at West Virginia | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Duke at Virginia | 3 p.m. | CW Network
North Texas at Tulsa | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Temple at UAB | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Texas State at Arkansas State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Alabama State at Prairie View A&M | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Alcorn State at Jackson State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Sacramento State at UC Davis | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Missouri State at South Dakota State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
UIW at Houston Christian | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 1 Georgia at Tennessee | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Wake Forest at No. 19 Notre Dame | 3:30 p.m. | NBC
Illinois at No. 16 Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
No. 20 North Carolina at Clemson | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Sam Houston at Western Kentucky | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
UCLA at USC | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
NC State at Virginia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Baylor at TCU | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Louisiana at Troy | 3:30 p.m. | NFL Network
UNLV at Air Force | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M (Orlando, Florida) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Minnesota at No. 2 Ohio State | 4 p.m. | Big Ten Network
No. 6 Oregon at Arizona State | 4 p.m. | FOX
No. 23 Oklahoma State at Houston | 4 p.m. | ESPN2
New Mexico State at Auburn | 4 p.m. | SEC Network
Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
McNeese at Lamar | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
UCF at Texas Tech | 5 p.m. | FS2
Marshall at South Alabama | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
North Dakota State at UNI | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Old Dominion at Georgia Southern | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
North Alabama at No. 3 Florida State | 6:30 p.m. | CW Network
Cal at Stanford | 6:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
No. 21 Kansas State at No. 25 Kansas | 7 p.m. | FS1
Boise State at Utah State | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Southern Utah at Utah Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Idaho State at Idaho | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 5 Washington at No. 11 Oregon State | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Florida at No. 9 Missouri | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Florida International at Arkansas | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Kentucky at South Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Nebraska at Wisconsin | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
No. 7 Texas at Iowa State | 8 p.m. | FOX
Georgia State at No. 15 LSU | 8 p.m. | ESPN2
Syracuse at Georgia Tech | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
Weber State at Cal Poly | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
New Mexico at Fresno State | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
San Diego State at San Jose State | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Which channels is college football on?
The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.
Every way to watch college football in 2023:
ESPN+
Most budget-friendly way to stream NCAA college football
Hulu + Live TV
Best way to watch NCAA college football
Fubo TV
Best way to watch NCAA AND NFL football games
Sling TV Orange & Blue + Sports add-on
Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, ABC, NBC, SECN and ACCN
DirecTV Choice
Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBS, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and Altitude Sports
YouTube TV
Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC and ABC
Peacock
Stream Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC
Paramount+
Stream Big Ten on CBS