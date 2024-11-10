How to watch Wales vs Fiji FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for rugby today

Wales are out to respond as they begin their Autumn Nations Series campaign against Fiji later today.

They are without a Test win in 2024 and have lost all nine internationals since beating Georgia at the rugby World Cup last year.

As a result, they have slipped to a record 11th in the world rankings and are currently undertaking a wide-scale rebuild.

Wales do boast a good record against today’s opposition in Cardiff, winning their last six meetings – albeit victory in last year’s World Cup game was hardly convincing.

Fiji head to the Welsh capital off the back of a heavy defeat to Scotland.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

How to watch Wales vs Fiji

TV channel: The game will be broadcast for free on S4C, with coverage starting at 1pm GMT ahead of a 1.40pm kick-off. TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate will also show the game and their coverage begins at 12.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ website and app. S4C Online and BBC iPlayer will also show the game for free.