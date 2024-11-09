WATCH: Vinicius Junior breaks through as Real Madrid take first half lead against Osasuna

Real Madrid are aiming to bounce back from consecutive defeats to Barcelona and AC Milan, as they take on Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu. Just minutes after Eder Militao appeared to suffer a serious knee injury, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have managed to find the breakthrough in the Spanish capital.

Vinicius Junior has been dangerous as usual, and it is he that has broken the deadlock in Real Madrid’s favour. After being played in by Jude Bellingham, the Brazilian superstar did brilliantly to cut inside before firing past Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera.

"What a goal from Vinícius!" 🎙️ Real Madrid take the lead as the Brazilian applies the finish against Osasuna 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/wme8RS6zgD — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) November 9, 2024

VINICIUS JR WHAT A GOAL! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/0O4StgqfZL — TC (@totalcristiano) November 9, 2024

Real Madrid really needed a goal to settle themselves after the disappointment of the last two weeks, and also the Militao injury. It’s no surprise that Vinicius is the architect, as he is usually the one to produce the moment of magic for the reigning champions. It remains to be seen whether Ancelotti’s side can hold on to this advantage.