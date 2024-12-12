How to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United: TV channel and live stream for Europa League game today

Manchester United travel to face Czech side Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League tonight.

Ruben Amorim’s side have lost their last two games in the Premier League and could do with returning to winning ways quickly ahead of Sunday’s huge Manchester derby against a City team in crisis.

Still, United did at least record an enthralling win over Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt in this competition last time out – only their second Europa League victory of the season to date.

Strong favourites tonight, the Red Devils need to get back on track. Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

How to watch Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2. Coverage starts at 5:30pm GMT ahead of a 5:45pm kick-off.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.