WATCH: Velus Jones scores Bears rushing touchdown vs. Bills

Velus Jones just might have a future at running back if his performance in the Chicago Bears' second preseason game is any indication. The Bears decided to move Jones to running back earlier in the week and gave him some work at the position against the Buffalo Bills. Early on, it seems to be paying off.

Jones scored the team's first touchdown of the game, carrying the ball up the left side for the four-yard touchdown. The score capped off a 59-yard drive in the third quarter.

.@VelusJr runs it in for the TD 🙌



📺: FOX — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 10, 2024

Jones, a 2022 third-round pick, has struggled to find a role on offense ever since he came into the league. The Bears finally decided to give him extended looks at running back during training camp and vowed to give him some reps in the game at the position. Jones had four carries for 16 yards and the score on the drive that put the Bears up 13-3.

