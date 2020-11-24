Canucks' Gaudette mistakenly lands roundhouse kick on bride in wedding blunder

MONTREAL, QC - FEBRUARY 25: Adam Gaudette (88) of the Vancouver Canucks looks on during the warm-up period of the NHL game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Montreal Canadiens on February 25, 2020, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC(Photo by Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Vancouver Canucks forward Adam Gaudette certainly won't forget his wedding anytime soon. (Photo by Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Before the big day, every groom is forced to make a decision: To make a demonstration or to not make a demonstration.

For better or worse, Vancouver Canucks forward Adam Gaudette chose to share his love and affection for his new bride with something beyond words. In this case, it was through dance — shirtless, and of the lap variety.

A gamble for the untrained, no question. And unfortunately, this prepared number played out like a kick to the face.

Like, exactly like a kick to the face.

Love hurts. Love scars.

Thankfully, Adam’s wife, Micaela, soon shook off the roundhouse kick after it found the button — the root cause of which was apparently pants that were too snug — and the newlyweds apparently partied with their loved ones until the not-so-wee hours of the morning.

Only then did Micaela — perhaps only mildly concussed at that point — share the clip on TikTok, where it has apparently become a sensation on the other side of the world.

