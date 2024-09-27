How to watch UCLA at Nebraska: Live stream women’s college volleyball, TV channel info

Aug 30, 2023; Lincoln, NE, USA; The Nebraska Cornhuskers huddle before the game against the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, Nebraska plays host to UCLA in women’s college volleyball action.

UCLA enters the day with a 6-3 record on the year while Nebraska is 10-1.

These matches on Friday are the first matches of Big Ten play for these two teams, who are new conference rivals after realignment saw UCLA move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten.

Which school will get the victory on Friday? Tune in to find out.

How to Watch UCLA at Nebraska

Date: Friday, Sept. 27, 2024

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Big Ten Network (Watch FREE on Fubo)

UCLA has struggled a bit on the road this season, posting a 2-3 record in away games. The team is coming off a win against Cal in its last match though, winning 3-0 after defeating the Golden Bears 25-17, 25-18 and 25-22 to take the overall victory. That win ended a two-match losing streak, with the team falling to TCU and UC Davis, both on the road.

Nebraska enters this match on a seven-match win streak and is 8-0 at home in 2024. The team is coming off a sweep of Louisville, dominating against one of the best teams in the country. The Huskers won 25-16, 25-17 and 25-20. It was the fourth time in a row that Nebraska didn’t drop a single game to an opponent.

