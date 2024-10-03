How to watch Ferencvaros vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream for Europa League today

Tottenham tonight continue their Europa League campaign away in Hungary to face Ferencvaros.

It is a slightly earlier kick-off time of 5.45pm BST, as Spurs look to build upon last week’s 3-0 win over Qarabag which saw them reduced to 10 men after just six minutes.

Radu Dragusin, the guilty party, is therefore suspended as he starts a three-game ban, meaning Ange Postecoglou will shuffle his pack again.

Lucas Bergvall will hope to again start and get a healthy number of minutes under his belt after being sacrificed following the red card, while Archie Gray will hope for more of the same after playing the full 90 minutes in an impressive display.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Where to watch Ferencvaros vs Tottenham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

