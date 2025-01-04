How to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

How to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

Tottenham’s crisis could well continue as the Premier League returns today.

Spurs, who have won just one of their last six league games, were held to a 2-2 draw with Wolves last weekend as the pressure on Ange Postecoglou continues to mount.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW TOTTENHAM VS NEWCASTLE LIVE!

With that in mind, the Australian - whose squad has been depleted by a mixture of injury and illness - could surely do without the visit of now high-flying Newcastle this afternoon.

Eddie Howe’s side have found form of late and look on course for Champions League qualification once more. As such, they arrive with confidence after a run of four straight wins in which they have scored 13 goals and not conceded once.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the lunchtime kick-off live.

How to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 11am GMT ahead of a 12:30pm kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the contest on a live stream online via the Discovery+ app and website.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action this afternoon live with Standard Sport’s match blog, featuring expert analysis from chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick in north London.