How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Tottenham and Liverpool will today clash in a huge Premier League game.

Spurs are looking to make another statement, having just overcome Manchester United in a dramatic 4-3 Carabao Cup quarter-final win.

Still, Liverpool – who await Ange Postecoglou in the final four of that competition – are surely their biggest test to date.

Flying high and in control of the title race, it has all the makings of a heavyweight clash before Christmas.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 4pm GMT ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off time.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!