How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

Tottenham host Chelsea in the Premier League later today.

Spurs are looking for another statement result to follow up their wins over the Manchester clubs this season but have it all to do against the Blues.

Enzo Maresca’s side sit joint-second in the League heading into this weekend’s action and have impressed under his watch.

Certainly, it has the makings of a brilliant game between two great rivals.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game later today.

How to watch Tottenham vs Chelsea

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts after Arsenal’s trip to Fulham, which kicks off at 2pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

