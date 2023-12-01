Oregon vs. Washington: How to watch tonight's Pac-12 Championship NCAA college football game
The regular NCAA college football season is over, and now, it's time for conference championship weekend, and the Pac-12 title game. Competing for the Pac-12 championship title and a potential spot in the 2023 College Football Playoff are the Washington Huskies and the Oregon Ducks. No. 3 Washington is responsible for No. 5 Oregon’s only loss of the season, and since that fateful face-off in Seattle, Oregon closed out their season strong with a six-game winning streak. The Ducks are favored to win over the Huskies headed into tonight's game. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Oregon vs. Washington Pac-12 title match, plus the rest of the schedule for Week 14 of the 2023 NCAA college football season.
How to watch the Oregon vs. Washington game:
Date: Friday, Dec. 1
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Game: No. 3 Washington at No. 5 Oregon
Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
TV Channel: ABC
Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo
When is the Pac-12 Championship game?
The Oregon Ducks face the Washington Huskies this Friday (tonight!), Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Washington vs. Oregon game on?
Tonight's Ducks vs. Huskies game will air on ABC — which you may get as a free channel over-the-air. Don't have access to ABC or live TV? Here's what we recommend for streaming tonight's game, plus the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.
Fubo TV gives you access to ABC, ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBSN, ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period. And right now, Fubo is offering a holiday deal: get $20 off your first month of any tier!
Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, and access to ESPN+. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NCAA football games in 2023. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation.
Week 14 College football games:
Friday, Dec. 1
New Mexico State at No. 24 Liberty (CUSA Championship Game) | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
No. 3 Washington vs. No. 5 Oregon (Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas) | 8 p.m. | ABC
Saturday, Dec. 2
No. 7 Texas vs. No. 18 Oklahoma State (Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, Texas) | 12 p.m. | ABC
Miami (Ohio) vs. Toledo (MAC Championship Game in Detroit) | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Richmond at Albany (FCS Second Round) | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Youngstown State at Villanova (FCS Second Round) | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Chattanooga at Furman (FCS Second Round) | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Sacramento State at South Dakota (FCS Second Round) | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Mercer at South Dakota State (FCS Second Round) | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Boise State vs. UNLV (Mountain West Championship Game in Las Vegas) | 3 p.m. | FOX
North Dakota State at Montana State (FCS Second Round) | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 8 Alabama (SEC Championship Game in Atlanta) | 4 p.m. | CBS
SMU at No. 22 Tulane (AAC Championship Game) | 4 p.m. | ABC
Appalachian State at Troy (Sun Belt Championship Game) | 4 p.m. | ESPN
Prairie View A&M at Florida A&M (SWAC Championship Game) | 4 p.m. | ESPN2
No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 14 Louisville (ACC Championship Game in Charlotte) | 8 p.m. | ABC
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 16 Iowa (Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis) | 8 p.m. | FOX
Delaware at Montana (FCS Second Round) | 9 p.m. | ESPN+
Southern Illinois at Idaho (FCS Second Round) | 10 p.m. | ESPN2/ESPN+
Which channels is college football on?
The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.
