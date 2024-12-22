Watch Tiger Woods Celebrate His Son's First Hole-In-One
Tiger Woods’s son, 15-year-old Charlie Woods, scored his first hole-in-one Sunday at the PNC Championship in Orlando, and his dad was there to celebrate with him.
CHARLIE WOODS ACE ALERT! 🚨
HIS FIRST HOLE-IN-ONE. UNREAL.
📺: Peacock and Golf Channel | PNC Championship pic.twitter.com/YObfZZbvG3
— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) December 22, 2024
After Tiger Woods, who was taking a break and didn’t see Charlie’s ace, heard the roar of the crowd and realized his son had scored a hole-in-one, he excitedly hugged Charlie to congratulate him. Charlie’s ace at hole 4 moved Team Woods into the solo lead at 17-under total.
After the hole-in-one, cameras caught Tiger Woods jokingly saying to Charlie, “You’re buying.”
“He’s buying,” Tiger Woods said to their caddies. “That’s the protocol for making a hole-in-one.”
To which Charlie responded: “I’m broke.”
Charlie and his dad are playing together in the championship as Team Woods, making it their fifth appearance together at the championship in Orlando. The duo finished runner-up in 2021.
In 2020, Charlie became the youngest competitor in PNC Championship’s history when he was 11 years old and competed in a duo with his father. The two finished in fifth place that year.
On Saturday after the first day of the championship, Tiger Woods said that the championship was a “great day of family and bonding.”