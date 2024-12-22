Watch Tiger Woods Celebrate His Son's First Hole-In-One

Tiger Woods’s son, 15-year-old Charlie Woods, scored his first hole-in-one Sunday at the PNC Championship in Orlando, and his dad was there to celebrate with him.

After Tiger Woods, who was taking a break and didn’t see Charlie’s ace, heard the roar of the crowd and realized his son had scored a hole-in-one, he excitedly hugged Charlie to congratulate him. Charlie’s ace at hole 4 moved Team Woods into the solo lead at 17-under total.

After the hole-in-one, cameras caught Tiger Woods jokingly saying to Charlie, “You’re buying.”

“He’s buying,” Tiger Woods said to their caddies. “That’s the protocol for making a hole-in-one.”

To which Charlie responded: “I’m broke.”

Tiger Woods reacts with son Charlie Woods after holing out on the fourth hole during the second round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on Sunday in Orlando, Florida. Mike Ehrmann via Getty Images

Charlie and his dad are playing together in the championship as Team Woods, making it their fifth appearance together at the championship in Orlando. The duo finished runner-up in 2021.

In 2020, Charlie became the youngest competitor in PNC Championship’s history when he was 11 years old and competed in a duo with his father. The two finished in fifth place that year.

On Saturday after the first day of the championship, Tiger Woods said that the championship was a “great day of family and bonding.”

