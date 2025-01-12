How to watch Tamworth vs Tottenham FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for FA Cup today

Spurs will be expected to avoid an embarrassing cup upset (Getty Images)

Tottenham are aiming to complete a good week in the domestic cup competitions when they face non-League Tamworth in the third round of the FA Cup.

Spurs beat Liverpool in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday, and Ange Postecoglou will demand his side pick up from where they left off in the search of silverware.

With a north London derby against Arsenal next week, the Spurs boss could be tempted to rest some key players.

This is the biggest game in Tamworth's history.

As one of the lowest ranked teams left in the FA Cup this season, they will have to do something special to reach round four, but they are not in great form in the National League having suffered back-to-back losses.

Where to watch Tamworth vs Tottenham

TV channel: This afternoon's game will be shown live in the UK on ITV, with coverage beginning at 11.45am GMT. Kick-off at the Lamb Ground is 12.30pm.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via ITVX.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dom Smith at the ground.