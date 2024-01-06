How to watch Sunderland vs Newcastle FOR FREE: TV channel and live stream for FA Cup derby today

Sunderland host Newcastle today in the first Wear-Tyne derby since 2016.

The FA Cup third round brings the two bitter rivals together but much has changed since their last meeting.

Newcastle have entered a new era since their takeover in October 2021 but are in perhaps their worst run of form since, putting pressure on manager Eddie Howe.

Lose to a Sunderland team still getting on their feet following so many years of toil would be the worst moment of his tenure thus far.

While the Magpies are heavy favourites at the Stadium of Light, they have not won any of their last nine derbies and it must be seen as a free hit for the Black Cats.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch today's game.

Where to watch Sunderland vs Newcastle

TV channel: In the UK, today's game will be televised live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 12pm GMT ahead of a 12:45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action this afternoon via Standard Sport’s live blog.