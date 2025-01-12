USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

How to watch, Sunday's final-round tee times for the 2025 Sony Open in Hawaii

SoCal native J.J. Spaun is alone atop the leaderboard through 54 holes of the Sony Open in Hawaii after a third-round 5-under 65 around Waialae Country Club. His last win came at the 2022 Valero Texas Open.

There are three players tied for second, just one shot back of Spaun at 12 under: Stephan Jaeger, Eric Cole and Patrick Fishburn. Jaeger shot the round of the day, an 8-under 62.

The purse at the Sony Open is $8.7 million, with the winner taking home $1.566 million and 500 FedEx Cup points. The layout, which first hosted the PGA Tour in 1965, will play to 7,044 yards with a par of 70 this year. It's the first full-field event on the 2025 calendar.

From tee times to TV and streaming information, here's everything you need to know for the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii. All times ET.

Sunday tee times for Sony Open 2025

Tee 1

12:50 p.m. : Taylor Pendrith, Nate Lashley, Adam Svensson

1:00 p.m. : Justin Lower, C.T. Pan, Rico Hoey

1:10 p.m. : Kevin Roy, Sam Ryder, Ben Martin

1:20 p.m. : Zach Johnson, Andrew Putnam, Hideki Matsuyama

1:30 p.m. : Jackson Suber, Mac Meissner, Adam Schenk

1:40 p.m. : Jesper Svensson, Webb Simpson, Bud Cauley

1:50 p.m. : Kensei Hirata, Nick Dunlap, Matt Kuchar

2:00 p.m. : Alex Smalley, Paul Peterson, Denny McCarthy

2:10 p.m. : Ryan Gerard, Gary Woodland, Russell Henley

2:20 p.m. : Lee Hodges, Lucas Glover, Maverick McNealy

2:30 p.m. : Nick Taylor, Nico Echavarria, Brian Harman

2:40 p.m. : Patrick Fishburn, Keegan Bradley, Harry Hall

2:50 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Stephan Jaeger, Eric Cole

Tee 10

12:50 p.m. : Tom Hoge, Matt McCarty, Vincent Norrman

1:00 p.m. : Charley Hoffman, Brice Garnett, Sepp Straka

1:10 p.m. : Ben Griffin, Mark Hubbard, Kurt Kitayama

1:20 p.m. : Adam Hadwin, Kevin Streelman, Sahith Theegala

1:30 p.m. : Henrik Norlander, Brandt Snedeker, Erik van Rooyen

1:40 p.m. : Jeremy Paul, Thomas Detry, David Lipsky

1:50 p.m. : Chan Kim, Taylor Montgomery, Keith Mitchell

2:00 p.m. : James Hahn, Sam Stevens, Robert MacIntyre

2:10 p.m. : Tom Kim, Thomas Rosenmueller, Frankie Capan III

2:20 p.m. : Ben Kohles, Ben Silverman, Cristobal Del Solar

2:30 p.m. : Ryo Hisatsune, Doug Ghim, Greyson Sigg

2:40 p.m. : Luke List, Taylor Dickson

2:50 p.m.: Vince Whaley, Aaron Baddeley

How to watch the Sony Open 2025

Golf Channel, NBC and ESPN+ will have live coverage of all four days of the Sony Open. Golf Channel will have all four days while NBC picks up the third and final rounds.

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fubo. You can get Peacock here and ESPN+ here.

Sunday, Jan. 12

1-8 p.m. (ESPN+)

4-6 p.m. (NBC)

6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)

