How to watch Straight Talk Wireless 400: Live Stream NASCAR Cup Series, TV channel info

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is winding down as we enter the second race of the Round of 8, the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Last weekend, Joey Logano won the South Point 400 to clinch a spot in the championship four.

Now, seven drivers are left to fight for the last three spots: Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott.

Will one of those names win on Sunday and clinch a spot in the next round?

How to watch Straight Talk Wireless 400 NASCAR race

Date: Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Last week’s win by Logano was a major upset. He entered this playoff round last of the eight drivers and has struggled much of this season. But Logano and Team Penske always seem to show up at just the right time in this playoff format.

Last year at Homestead, Christopher Bell led 26 laps to win, while Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick and William Byron rounded out the top four. All four were playoff drivers.

Among the current playoff contenders, Bell, Larson, Byron, Hamlin and Logano have Cup Series wins at this 1.5-mile track. Reddick has won here in the Xfinity Series.

What time is the Straight Talk Wireless 400?

This NASCAR Cup Series race will take place on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is this NASCAR race on?

Catch the Straight Talk Wireless 400 on NBC.

