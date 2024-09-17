Example of professional cricket equipment, including leg pads, a bat, a helmet, gloves and balls, are set up on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Kenny Anderson Park in Sioux Falls. Cricket 004

The Caribbean Premier League season continues on Tuesday as the first-place Barbados Royals take on the last-place St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

These two sides last met back on Sept. 6, with the Royals winning 157/8 (19.5) to 153/8 (20).

This is the last of two scheduled meetings between the two sides this season. A playoff rematch looks unlikely unless the Patriots can start picking up points in a hurry.

Tune in on Tuesday to see how this match goes.

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Willow TV (Watch with Fubo)

Barbados has played just five matches this season but the team’s 4-1 record has it atop the standings with eight points. In the team’s most recent match, it defeated the Amazon Warriors by 32 runs.

St. Kitts & Nevis has played seven games, winning just once so far this season to put this team sixth of the six teams in the CPL. Last time out, the team lost to the St Lucia Kings by five wickets.

Watch this CPL T20 cricket match on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. ET.

This game will air on Willow TV. You can watch it live by subscribing to Fubo.

Willow TV is the go-to place to watch cricket matches in the United States. More than 220 live cricket matches per year are available to subscribers of Fubo, as Willow by Cricbuzz is the official broadcaster of various cricket leagues around the globe and the home of the new Major League Cricket. You can watch this match on Willow TV.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How to watch St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots at Barbados Royals: Live stream CPL T20 Cricket, TV Channel